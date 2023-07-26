A documentary delving into the life of the late Sinead O’Connor will arrive on TV soon - here’s everything you need to know including release date.

A documentary about the late Irish singer Sinead O’Connor is set to arrive on TV very soon. Nothing Compares was released in cinemas last autumn and is set to be broadcast on Sky and NOW TV later this month following her death aged 56.

The award-winning biopic was directed by Kathryn Ferguson and will delve into the singer’s turbulent life and prolific career. Speaking about the documentary, the Belfast-born filmmaker said: “Nothing Compares isn’t a regular music documentary, instead it’s a portrait of one unique artist, her cultural significance in Irish history and how she affected the lives of millions around the world.”

O’Connor was politically engaged and often outspoken with her views on social issues. Ferguson praised her for her fearlessness and novelty.

She said: “I grew up in Belfast during the 1980s and ‘90s. Women and their rights, particularly their reproductive rights, were very low down the pecking order.

“When Sinead burst into my consciousness as a young teenager, it felt like a door had been kicked open. Here was a bold Irish woman who said things that others didn’t feel they could say, and she said them loudly. The intention with this film is to disrupt the trope of telling iconoclastic women’s stories through the tragic heroine lens.”

On Wednesday July 26, it was confirmed that the Irish music legend had passed away. In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor was born in Dublin on December 8 1966 and rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album ‘The Lion and the Cobra. She is best known for her hit rendition of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U’, released in 1990.

The tune received worldwide recognition and earned the star several Grammy nominations. Sinead eventually won the 1991 Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance, but chose to not attend the awards