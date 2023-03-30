New ITVX crime drama Six Four, based on Hideo Yokoyama’s novel of the same name stars Kevin McKidd, James Cosmo, and Vinette Robinson. The series follows detective Chris O’Neill (McKidd) who faces his worst nightmare when his teenage daughter disappears.
A mysterious journalist tells him to revisit an infamous cold case of a missing local girl who vanished years before. Diving into the case, Chris soon uncovers major errors in the original investigation. Meanwhile, Chris’s wife Michelle (Robinson) puts her experience as a former undercover officer to use and sets out to find their missing daughter herself.
But just as the pair think they are getting to the bottom of the mystery, another girl, the daughter of a senior government official, disappears. Chris suspects that the cases are connected, and that the perpetrators may have links in the highest political offices in Scotland.
The series joins a raft of recent acclaimed crime dramas airing this month such as BBC series Blue Lights, which follows three rookie officers on the streets of Belfast. The sense of place is an important element of drama shows, and Six Four was filmed on location at some well-known spots in and around Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Where is Six Four filmed?
The main plot of the story featured in the novel the ITVX show is based on remain the same, however screenwriter Gregory Burke did make some major changes in adapting the show. The biggest difference is the location - rather than keeping the Japanese setting, the action in the ITVX show takes place in Scotland, particularly Glasgow.
This week, The Express revealed a list of the main filming locations featured in the show. Most of the series was shot on location in Glasgow and the capital, Edinburgh, with some recognizable landmarks featuring in the show. This is where Six Four was filmed:
Glasgow locations
West End Police Station, Vincent Street Lane
Hope Street Coffee Shop
Outlier Cafe, London Road
Club 3000 Bingo, Locks Street, Coatsbridge
Hotel Novotel, Glasgow city centre
Glasgow Central Station
Bothwell Street
Edinburgh locations
City Morgue, Cowgate
High School Wynd, Cowgate
Waverly Station
Scotsman Steps
Niddry Street
North Bridge
Fleshmarket Close
Other Scotland filming locations
Beecraigs Country Park
Newbattle Abbey College
Duntercleugh Cottage, Church Street
Kellocks Cottage, Wanlockhead
Glenmuckloch Quarry, Lagrae
New College Lanarkshire Motherwell
Glencrieve Mine Remains
What does Six Four mean?
The series is based on a 2012 Japanese novel which was translated to English in 2017 and landed on bestsellers lists in the UK following its release.
The title of the series comes from the year Shōwa 64 in the Japanese Imperial calendar, which is 1989 in the Gregorian calendar. This is the year in which the original cold case that features in the show took place. Despite changing the setting from Japan to Scotland, the ITVX show has kept the same title.
When is Six Four on TV?
The four-part crime drama landed on ITVX on Thursday 30 March, and all episodes are available to watch now. The series will air in weekly instalments on ITV1 later this year.