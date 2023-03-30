For the curious.
Where is Six Four filmed? Scotland filming locations for ITVX series - and meaning of show’s title explained

New four-part ITVX crime drama Six Four was filmed on location at popular destinations across Scotland, including Edinburgh and Glasgow

Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
3 minutes ago

New ITVX crime drama Six Four, based on Hideo Yokoyama’s novel of the same name stars Kevin McKidd, James Cosmo, and Vinette Robinson. The series follows detective Chris O’Neill (McKidd) who faces his worst nightmare when his teenage daughter disappears.

A mysterious journalist tells him to revisit an infamous cold case of a missing local girl who vanished years before. Diving into the case, Chris soon uncovers major errors in the original investigation. Meanwhile, Chris’s wife Michelle (Robinson) puts her experience as a former undercover officer to use and sets out to find their missing daughter herself.

But just as the pair think they are getting to the bottom of the mystery, another girl, the daughter of a senior government official, disappears. Chris suspects that the cases are connected, and that the perpetrators may have links in the highest political offices in Scotland.

The series joins a raft of recent acclaimed crime dramas airing this month such as BBC series Blue Lights, which follows three rookie officers on the streets of Belfast. The sense of place is an important element of drama shows, and Six Four was filmed on location at some well-known spots in and around Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Kevin McKidd filming on Renfield Street, Glasgow City Centre
Where is Six Four filmed?

The main plot of the story featured in the novel the ITVX show is based on remain the same, however screenwriter Gregory Burke did make some major changes in adapting the show. The biggest difference is the location - rather than keeping the Japanese setting, the action in the ITVX show takes place in Scotland, particularly Glasgow.

This week, The Express revealed a list of the main filming locations featured in the show. Most of the series was shot on location in Glasgow and the capital, Edinburgh, with some recognizable landmarks featuring in the show. This is where Six Four was filmed:

Glasgow locations

  • West End Police Station, Vincent Street Lane

  • Hope Street Coffee Shop

  • Outlier Cafe, London Road

  • Club 3000 Bingo, Locks Street, Coatsbridge 

  • Hotel Novotel, Glasgow city centre

  • Glasgow Central Station

  • Bothwell Street

Filming Six Four at Galsgow Central station
Edinburgh locations

  • City Morgue, Cowgate

  • High School Wynd, Cowgate

  • Waverly Station

  • Scotsman Steps

  • Niddry Street

  • North Bridge

  • Fleshmarket Close

Other Scotland filming locations

  • Beecraigs Country Park

  • Newbattle Abbey College

  • Duntercleugh Cottage, Church Street

  • Kellocks Cottage, Wanlockhead 

  • Glenmuckloch Quarry, Lagrae

  • New College Lanarkshire Motherwell 

  • Glencrieve Mine Remains

What does Six Four mean?

The series is based on a 2012 Japanese novel which was translated to English in 2017 and landed on bestsellers lists in the UK following its release.

The title of the series comes from the year Shōwa 64 in the Japanese Imperial calendar, which is 1989 in the Gregorian calendar. This is the year in which the original cold case that features in the show took place. Despite changing the setting from Japan to Scotland, the ITVX show has kept the same title.

When is Six Four on TV?

The four-part crime drama landed on ITVX on Thursday 30 March, and all episodes are available to watch now. The series will air in weekly instalments on ITV1 later this year.

