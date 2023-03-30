New four-part ITVX crime drama Six Four was filmed on location at popular destinations across Scotland, including Edinburgh and Glasgow

New ITVX crime drama Six Four, based on Hideo Yokoyama’s novel of the same name stars Kevin McKidd, James Cosmo, and Vinette Robinson. The series follows detective Chris O’Neill (McKidd) who faces his worst nightmare when his teenage daughter disappears.

A mysterious journalist tells him to revisit an infamous cold case of a missing local girl who vanished years before. Diving into the case, Chris soon uncovers major errors in the original investigation. Meanwhile, Chris’s wife Michelle (Robinson) puts her experience as a former undercover officer to use and sets out to find their missing daughter herself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But just as the pair think they are getting to the bottom of the mystery, another girl, the daughter of a senior government official, disappears. Chris suspects that the cases are connected, and that the perpetrators may have links in the highest political offices in Scotland.

The series joins a raft of recent acclaimed crime dramas airing this month such as BBC series Blue Lights, which follows three rookie officers on the streets of Belfast. The sense of place is an important element of drama shows, and Six Four was filmed on location at some well-known spots in and around Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Kevin McKidd filming on Renfield Street, Glasgow City Centre

Where is Six Four filmed?

The main plot of the story featured in the novel the ITVX show is based on remain the same, however screenwriter Gregory Burke did make some major changes in adapting the show. The biggest difference is the location - rather than keeping the Japanese setting, the action in the ITVX show takes place in Scotland, particularly Glasgow.

This week, The Express revealed a list of the main filming locations featured in the show. Most of the series was shot on location in Glasgow and the capital, Edinburgh, with some recognizable landmarks featuring in the show. This is where Six Four was filmed:

Glasgow locations

West End Police Station, Vincent Street Lane

Hope Street Coffee Shop

Outlier Cafe, London Road

Club 3000 Bingo, Locks Street, Coatsbridge

Hotel Novotel, Glasgow city centre

Glasgow Central Station

Bothwell Street

Filming Six Four at Galsgow Central station

Edinburgh locations

City Morgue, Cowgate

High School Wynd, Cowgate

Waverly Station

Scotsman Steps

Niddry Street

North Bridge

Fleshmarket Close

Other Scotland filming locations

Beecraigs Country Park

Newbattle Abbey College

Duntercleugh Cottage, Church Street

Kellocks Cottage, Wanlockhead

Glenmuckloch Quarry, Lagrae

New College Lanarkshire Motherwell

Glencrieve Mine Remains

What does Six Four mean?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The series is based on a 2012 Japanese novel which was translated to English in 2017 and landed on bestsellers lists in the UK following its release.

The title of the series comes from the year Shōwa 64 in the Japanese Imperial calendar, which is 1989 in the Gregorian calendar. This is the year in which the original cold case that features in the show took place. Despite changing the setting from Japan to Scotland, the ITVX show has kept the same title.

When is Six Four on TV?