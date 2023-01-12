Season two of Channel 4 true crime series In the Footsteps of Killers will see Professor David Wilson and Emilia Fox take on British murder cold cases

Emilia Fox and Professor David Wilson make use of cutting edge forensic science, criminological research, and professional expertise to revisit notorious British cold case murders in Channel 4 true crime series In the Footsteps of Killers.

In the second season they will visit the murder scenes of decades-old cold cases, following the timeline of the murders from the perspective of the victim and the unknown killer. As they research each case with fresh eyes they will hope to shed new light on the killings and potentially finally solve the crime.

Advertisement

Emilia Fox and David Wilson

Who is on In the Footsteps of Killers season 2?

Advertisement

Professor David Wilson is Britain’s leading criminologist. The 65 year old from Scotland is a former prison governor, having worked at Wormwood Scrubs, Grendon, Woodhill and Finnamore Wood. He currently works as professor of criminology at Birmingham City University. Wilson specialises in serial killers and over his career has come into contact with notorious British criminals including Dennis Nilsen and Charles Bronson.

Emilia Fox is best known for playing forensic pathologist Dr. Nikki Alexander in crime drama Silent Witness. Fox will step into the role of criminal investigation for real as she joins Wilson for the second series of In the Footsteps of Killers. Fox’s other TV roles include presenting UK local crime series Murdertown and TV movie Jack the Ripper - The Case Reopened.

Advertisement

Dr Graham Hill is a criminologist and expert on child abusers and child abductors - he previously worked as a senior detective investigating major crime in the UK. He has appeared as an expert on the true crime documentaries Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer, Evil Up Close, Nurses Who Kill, and The Unsolved Kidnapping of Madeleine McCann.

What cases will be featured on In the Footsteps of Killers season 2?

The first episode of the second season will focus on the Templeton Woods Murders. In March 1979, the body of 18-year-old prostitute Carol Lannen was found in Templeton Woods in Dundee. Less than a year later, the body of 20-year-old Elizabeth McCabe was discovered in the same woods within 150 yards of where Lannen had been found.

Both victims had been strangled to death, leading to speculation that they were killed by the same person, but no killer was ever found. As David, Emilia and Graham revisit both murders they will discover new evidence that could shine a light on the identity of the killer or killers.

Advertisement

In episode two, the investigators will take on the case of the murder of Vishal Mehrotra. The eight year old boy was abducted from Putney, London in July 1981. His remains were discovered in February 1982 on a farm in Sussex. In a police investigation into the killing, more than 14,000 people are said to have been interviewed but Mehrotra’s killer was never found.

Advertisement

There will be six episodes in the second season of In the Footsteps of Killers - the cases in the last four episodes have not yet been revealed. Watch this space for updates on later episodes.

When is In the Footsteps of Killers season 2 on TV?