The cast of ITVX crime drama Six Four includes Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and Boiling Point actress Vinette Robinson

Four-part crime drama Six Four has landed in one go on ITVX - and the series stars a well-known cast. The drama, adapted from the Japanese book of the same name by Hideo Yokoyama, follows a detective, Chris, who takes on a cold case in the wake of his daughter’s disappearance.

Chris uncovers major failures in the initial investigation, whilst his wife, a former undercover officer, attempts to find out what happened to their daughter. Set and filmed on location in and around Glasgow, the series explores three disappearances that could all be connected, and uncovers a potential conspiracy within the Scottish government itself. Meet the cast of the new ITVX drama:

Who is in the cast of Six Four?

Kevin McKidd as Chris O'Neill

Chris O’Neill is a detective whose world falls apart when he learns that his teenage daughter has gone missing. With his interest in his job waning, O’Neill is contacted by a journalist who tells him to pursue an infamous cold case. As he works on the case he uncovers holes in the initial investigation.

McKidd is best known for playing Dr. Owen Hunt in more than 300 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and the spin-off series Station 19. He also played Lucius Vorenus in historical drama Rome, and appeared in the films Trainspotting, Kingdom of Heaven, and Brave.

Kevin McKidd in Six Four

Vinette Robinson as Michelle O'Neill

Michelle O’Neill is Chris’s wife and a retired undercover detective. As her daughter's disappearance puts pressure on her relationship with her husband, Michelle sets out to solve her daughter’s disappearance herself.

Robinson appeared in the independent film Boiling Point with Stephen and will also star in the upcoming TV series adaptation of the same name. Her other roles include playing Sgt Sally Donovan in Sherlock, Janet in The Lazarus Project, and Sarah McAllister in Code 404.

Vinette Robinson as Michelle O'Neill

James Cosmo as Jim Mackie

Jim is the father of Julie, the girl whose unsolved disappearance is the subject of the cold case Chris is investigating. The event had a huge impact on Jim’s life, ruining his mental health and causing him to become a reclusive conspiracy theorist.

Cosmo is a Scottish actor who has featured in several major films including Braveheart, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia, and Wonder Woman. He also played Jeor Mormont in Game of Thrones and has appeared in SS-GB, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Bay, and His Dark Materials.

James Cosmo as Jim Mackie

Richard Coyle as Robert Wallace

Wallace is the Justice Minister whose daughter becomes the latest girl to disappear when she is kidnapped on the eve of his election victory. As his daughter’s disappearance shares several similarities with the cold case, Chris worries that the past is repeating itself.

Coyle will be best known for his role as Doctor Faustus in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as well as for appearing in Biblical epic A.D. The Bible Continues, The Fall, and Crossbones. His film credits include Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Resurrection, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Other Six Four cast members include:

Andrew Whipp as Philip O'Neill

Lorne MacFadyen as Stuart Simpson

Frances Grey as Pauline Wallace

Alex Ferns as Gordon Byrne

Jessica Hardwick as PC McKenzie

Iona Anderson as Annabel Wallace

When is Six Four on TV?

The four-part crime drama landed on ITVX on Thursday 30 March, and all episodes are available to watch now. The series will air in weekly instalments on ITV1 later this year.

Is there a trailer for Six Four?