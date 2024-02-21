Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Penned by Barton and produced by Two Cities Television in association with Sky Studios, the series will feature Sharpe in the lead role portraying one of the greatest musical virtuosos in history, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Reimagined from Peter Shaffer’s acclaimed stage play, Barton's adaptation of Amadeus will expand upon and delve deeper into the legendary rivalry, promising an intricate symphony of jealousy, ambition, and genius.

Set against the backdrop of bustling Vienna in the late 18th century, the series follows a twenty-five-year-old Amadeus as he arrives in the city, determined to forge his path. Unemployed and without his father's management, Amadeus finds an unexpected ally in the fiery singer Constanze Weber Mozart, who later becomes his wife.

Through her connections, Amadeus becomes entangled with court composer Antonio Salieri, leading to a collision of fates that will shape their lives and legacies for years to come.

Barton’s adaptation will echo the spirit of the original play, offering a fresh, intimate, and irreverent perspective, with moments where the characters themselves take control, with Sky hopeful that audiences will witness the rise and fall of a musical genius through the lens of those who both loved and envied him.

The life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has frequently been adapted to screen, with perhaps the biggest adaptation of his life coming in the form of 1984's "Amadeus" starring F. Murray Abraham and directed by Miloš Forman. The film swept the 1985 Academy Awards, winning Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor among the myriad of other Oscars it picked up that evening,