Slow Horses is back for season 3. The thrilling spy series starring Gary Oldman (Oppenheimer) has returned for its latest instalment, which will bring even more drama and some new faces. Based on the novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses centres around a group of washed-up MI5 agents who have been banished to a place called Slough House.

Nicknamed "Slow Horses", they are led by Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who shows time and again that these old agents aren't ready to be put out to pasture just yet. So, when can you watch the next episode for Slow Horses season 3 be available to watch on Apple TV and will there be a season 4? Here's everything you need to know about the espionage drama.

What is Slow Horses season 3 about?

Here is the synopsis of Slow Horses from Apple TV: "Slow Horses is darkly funny espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself."

Slow Horses season 3 trailer

Apple TV have released a trailer for Slow Horses season 3, you can watch this below.

Slow Horses season 3: how many episodes?

Slow Horses season 3 will be made up of six episodes that will have a staggered release on Apple TV. The first two episodes dropped on Wednesday (November 29), while all four remaining episodes will be available to watch on a weekly basis. Here is the Slow Horse season 3, episode release date schedule:

Episode 1: “Strange Games“, Wednesday, November 29

Episode 2: “Hard Lessons“, Wednesday, November 29

Episode 3: “Negotiating With Tigers“, Wednesday, December 6

Episode 4: “Uninvited Guests”, Wednesday, December 14

Episode 5: “Cleaning Up“, Wednesday, December 20

Episode 6: “Footprints“, Wednesday, December 27

Slow Horses season 3 cast

Many well-known faces will be reprising their role for Slow Horses season 3. Oldman will once again be returning as lead Jackson Lamb, with the award-winning actor hinting that he may retire in an interview with Deadline, after the series has wrapped.

Other actors returning include Jack Lowden (Benediction) as River Cartwright and Saskia Reeves (Wolf Hall) as Catherine Standish, with Sophie Okonedo, Freddie Fox, Aimée-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Christopher Chung reprising their roles as well. While, new faces include Sope Dirisu (Gangs of London) as Sean Donovan, and Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts) as Alison Dunn

Slow Horses season 4