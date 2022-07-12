Season five of FX crime drama Snowfall is finally available in the UK after a three month wait

Snowfall is an American crime drama which explores the recent history of the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic and the effect it had on the people of Los Angeles, especially Black residents.

The series was created by John Singleton, the director of Boyz in the Hood and Higher Learning, who died in 2019, as well as producers Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron.

Snowfall season 5

Prior to the first season premiere back in 2017, Singleton said: “As bad as the crack cocaine epidemic was, and bad for Black Americans, it pushed us in a different way.

“It forced us to be creative, and our survival instinct kicked in. We ended up changing the world through this.”

Snowfall revisits recent history that many of the show’s audience will have lived through, and real life historical events are featured in the series.

What is the plot of season 5?

Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint and Angela Lewis as Louie

Season five takes place in the summer of 1986, a year after the dramatic events of the previous season.

The season premiere sees Franklin and the rest of the Saint family living it up in extreme wealth, having made a fortune through their involvement in the crack cocaine trade.

However, things quickly take a turn for the worse when Len Bias, a college basketball player who was picked to play for the Boston Celtics in the NBA dies from a cocaine overdose.

The tragic event is a catalyst for politicians to take action on the illegal drug trade, and the LAPD has also formed a new unit whose sole purpose is to crack down on dealers and drug lords.

Franklin and his family find more heat on them than ever before, making their already dangerous enterprise even more dangerous.

Who is in the cast?

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint

Carter Hudson as Teddy McDonald

Isaiah John as Leon Simmons. ...

Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo ‘El Oso’ Zapata

Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint

Angela Lewis as Louise Saint

Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint

Kevin Carroll as Alton Williams

Emily Rios as Lucia Villanueva

Alon Aboutboul as Avi Drexler

Reign Edwards as Melody Wright

De’aundre Bonds as Skully

DeRay Davis as Peaches

Devyn A. Tyler as Veronique

Brandon Jay McLaren as Buckley

DeVaughn Nixon as Kane Hamilton

Tiffany Lonsdale as Parissa

When is the Snowfall season 5 UK release date?

Snowfall season five came out on FX in the US in February this year, with the finale landing in early April.

UK viewers have had a longer wait, but the season five UK premiere comes to BBC Three with two back to back episodes on 12 July at 10pm.

Episodes will air on BBC Three in double bills at the same time weekly and there are ten episodes in the season.

However, all of season five, along with seasons 1-4, is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 6?