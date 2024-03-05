Hit US talent show, So You Think You Can Dance, has aired without judge Nigel Lythgoe amid allegations of sexual abuse. (Photo: Getty Images)

The new season of US talent show, So You Think You Can Dance, has aired without co-creator and star Nigel Lythgoe amid allegations of sexual assault. The British TV producer decided to step back from the 18th series of the show after singer and dancer Paula Abdul accused him of multiple sexual assaults while she appeared as a judge on the show as well as American Idol.

Lythgoe vehemently denied the allegations made in the Californian lawsuit, previously announcing he was dedicating his time to clearing his name and restoring his reputation after leaving So You Think You Can Dance with a “heavy heart”. In the first episode, British host Cat Deeley introduced the judges that include ballroom champion Maksim Chmerkovskiy, season four alumni Comfort Fedoke and Allison Holker – who is the widow of former judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss who died in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lythgoe was an executive producer of British talent show Pop Idol as well as American Idol, before co-creating and starring on US series So You Think You Can Dance, which launched in 2005. He was also a producer and appeared as a judge on Popstars, earning the nickname “Nasty Nigel” thanks to his cutting remarks to the hopefuls.

Hit US talent show, So You Think You Can Dance, has aired without judge Nigel Lythgoe amid allegations of sexual abuse. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 2001 talent show opened the door to the likes of American Idol and The X Factor, changing TV on both sides of the Atlantic forever. Having joined the BBC’s The Young Generation dance troupe in 1969, Lythgoe became a choreographer at the age of 21. He has since worked on more than 500 TV shows, including Morecambe And Wise, The Two Ronnies and Gladiators, as well as with some of the biggest names in showbiz, such as Gene Kelly and Bing Crosby.

JoJo Siwa was announced as Lythgoe's replacement. The dancer, who was a judge on season 17, will fill the same role, judging alongside Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Siwa said: "I am beyond excited and beyond grateful.