So You Think You Can Dance: US talent show airs without judge Nigel Lythgoe amid sexual assault allegations
The new season of US talent show, So You Think You Can Dance, has aired without co-creator and star Nigel Lythgoe amid allegations of sexual assault. The British TV producer decided to step back from the 18th series of the show after singer and dancer Paula Abdul accused him of multiple sexual assaults while she appeared as a judge on the show as well as American Idol.
Lythgoe vehemently denied the allegations made in the Californian lawsuit, previously announcing he was dedicating his time to clearing his name and restoring his reputation after leaving So You Think You Can Dance with a “heavy heart”. In the first episode, British host Cat Deeley introduced the judges that include ballroom champion Maksim Chmerkovskiy, season four alumni Comfort Fedoke and Allison Holker – who is the widow of former judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss who died in 2022.
Lythgoe was an executive producer of British talent show Pop Idol as well as American Idol, before co-creating and starring on US series So You Think You Can Dance, which launched in 2005. He was also a producer and appeared as a judge on Popstars, earning the nickname “Nasty Nigel” thanks to his cutting remarks to the hopefuls.
The 2001 talent show opened the door to the likes of American Idol and The X Factor, changing TV on both sides of the Atlantic forever. Having joined the BBC’s The Young Generation dance troupe in 1969, Lythgoe became a choreographer at the age of 21. He has since worked on more than 500 TV shows, including Morecambe And Wise, The Two Ronnies and Gladiators, as well as with some of the biggest names in showbiz, such as Gene Kelly and Bing Crosby.
JoJo Siwa was announced as Lythgoe's replacement. The dancer, who was a judge on season 17, will fill the same role, judging alongside Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Siwa said: "I am beyond excited and beyond grateful.
"The talent is actually insane and I cannot wait for everyone to see them. I can't wait to see how this season pans out. I am very interested and excited myself. It's gonna be tough. It's gonna be a long process, but it's gonna be so good. And I'm so excited, and also to be with Allison and Maks. Couldn't have asked for anything better."
