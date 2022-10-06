Somewhere Boy, a new drama starring Lewis Gribben and Rory Keenan, is coming to Channel 4 this October

Somewhere Boy, a new drama about an isolated young man entering the wider world for the first time, is coming to Channel 4 on Sunday 16 October.

The series, which stars Lewis Gribben and Rory Keenan, was previously called The Birth of Daniel F Harris.

Here’s everything you need to know about Somewhere Boy.

What’s it about?

The official Channel 4 press release explains that “overwhelmed with grief, dad Steve bought a house in the middle of nowhere and locked Danny in, telling him the world outside was full of monsters waiting to take him away. Just like they took his mum.”

“For eighteen years they just stayed in, listening to Benny Goodman records and watching old movies with no sad endings. And that’s how Danny grew up. It was all he knew. And he was happy.

“But when Danny turns eighteen his whole world — everything he’s ever known - explodes in an instant and he has to come to terms with a new world he never knew existed.”

Who stars in Somewhere Boy?

Rory Keenan as Steve with Samuel McKenna as young Danny, kneeling to look him in the eye (Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Channel 4/BBC)

Lewis Gribben plays Danny, the isolated boy at the heart of the story. You might recognise Gribben from appearing in T2 Trainspotting, Deadwater Fell, and Shetland. Younger versions of Danny are played by Austin Haynes (All Creatures Great and Small) and newcomer Samuel McKenna.

Rory Keenan plays Steve, Danny’s father. Keenan is probably best known for playing Donal in Peaky Blinders, but you might also recognise him from roles in historical drama Versailles, Netflix comedy The Duchess, or BBC thriller Rules of the Game.

Samuel Bottomley plays Aaron, Danny’s cousin. Bottomley has previously appeared in The Teacher, Wolf Hall, Ackley Bridge, and Ladhood.

They’re joined by Johann Myers (State of Play, Small Axe) as Paul, Jamie Michie (Game of Thrones, Back to Life) as Mark, and Eva Pope (Waterloo Road, Holby City) as Angie amongst others.

Who writes and directs Somewhere Boy?

The series was written and created by Pete Jackson. Somewhere Boy is Jackson’s first television series, though you might be familiar with his radio comedy Love in Recovery. He also wrote the short film One Normal Night for Sky Arts’ Urban Myths strand.

Episodes were directed by Alex Winckler (My Mad Fat Diary, This Way Up) and Alexandra Brodski (Rooftop Refugee, Joy).

Is there a trailer for Somewhere Boy?

Not quite yet! But as soon as one is released we’ll update this piece to include it.

When and how can I watch it?

Somewhere Boy begins on Channel 4 on Sunday 16 October at 10pm, with new episodes airing weekly thereafter.

You’ll also be able to watch it on All4.

How many episodes is it?

There are eight episodes to Somewhere Boy, around half an hour each.

Where is Somewhere Boy set?

Somewhere Boy is filmed in Wales, in both Cardiff and the Brecon Beacons.

Why should I watch Somewhere Boy?