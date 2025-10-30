After days of speculation, Sparkle Megan has finally confirmed whether she has had a baby since ending her engagement on Love is Blind.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Love is Blind reunion has aired - and we’ve finally got the answer to the question of ‘has Sparkle Megan has a baby?’

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey didn’t waste any time getting down to the biggest question of the season, and went straight to Megan as soon as all the cast were seated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star, who called off her engagement to show fiancé Jordan, just hours before their wedding day, soon revealed that she has welcomed a baby since filming for the show ended.

Megan explained that recording for the season ended in April 2024, and she met her baby daddy, Paul, in July. When asked about the timeline further, she said that they had got pregnant thre months in to dating, which would have meant she found out she was expecting some time last October. She would have likely given birth sometime in June.

Her baby boy, who was two and a half months old, when the reunion show was filmed, in around August or September, is called Brooks. Images of Megan during her pregnancy, and also photos of herself, Brooks and Paul were also shown.

The rest of the cast reacted with shock at the news, with Ali saying that she finally understood why she hadn’t seen Megan for months despite having a strong friendship in the pods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick and Vanesssa asked if anyone had known about Megan’s son, amd she confirmed that former pod squad member Kacie was the only person who knew. This may be surprising to viewers as a close bond between Megan and Kacie was not shown on the show.

Jordan did, however, confirm that his ex had told him about her big life update prior to attending the reunion. He said he respected her transparency about it as he admitted finding out on the stage would have been “jarring”.

This is a breaking news story, and we will update it shortly with the full details.

*Love is Blind season 9 is available to watch on Netflix now, including the reunion.