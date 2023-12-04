There are just three players left in Squid Game: The Challenger, so who will win the biggest prize fund in TV gameshow history? Here's when you can find out ...

The end of Squid Game: The Challenge is nearly here, with the final episode set to air on Netflix this week. The gripping spin-off gameshow which is inspired by the South Korean drama, Squid Game, follows 456 players as they are whittled down to one triumphant winner.

Filmed in London, it has captivated Netflix viewers by recreating the dystopian TV show, complete with player's dramatic eliminations - we see you Player 299. As tension builds and only one player can win the biggest prize ever to be offered on a TV gameshow, here's everything you need to know about the Squid Game: The Challenge final.

Squid Game: The Challenge final episode release date

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Squid Game: The Challenge final episode will air on Netflix on Wednesday, December 6. 456 players have been whittled down to just three finalists who will walk away with the biggest prize money in gameshow history.

Squid Game: The Challenge final trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge. Just over one minute long, it gives a sneak peak of the final game as tensions among the final players rise as does the prize money.

Squid Game: The Challenge finalists

There are just three players left in Squid Game: The Challenge, with finalists having been whittled down from 456 hopefuls. Of the trio, two of them aren't actually that well known.

Sam is Player 016, relatively quiet for most of the season, both him and his long beard blended into the background, it's appeared to be a smart tactic as he's made it to the final three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next up is Player 287, Mai. Vocal from the beginning she has been working hard to play the game and it's paid off as she has made it to the finale. And the last contestant who is hoping to clinch the prize is Player 451, Phill the Hawaii-based scuba diving instructor who has had a pretty laid back vibe throughout.

Squid Game: The Challenge prize money

Squid Game: The Challenge prize money is billed as the highest ever prize fund in a TV gameshow at a whopping $4.56 million (£3.63 million). Each of the 456 players represented $10,000 so each elimination saw a new bundle of cash fill up the piggy bank. One lucky player will walk away with the fortune.

Squid Game season 2 release date