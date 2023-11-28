The cash prize up for grabs in Squid Game: The Challenge is a whopping £3.61m

Squid Game: The Challenge is gripping TV. The Netflix spin-off gameshow which is inspired by the South Korean drama Squid Game, follows 456 players as they are whittled down to one triumphant winner.

The series has become the most streamed show in the UK, according to Deadline, with over 2 million viewers watching the drama unfold as shock eliminations, ruthless players and twists on the challenges from the TV keep us captivated.

Episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are being released in batches, with fans already anxiously waiting to see what will happen in episode 6. Here's everything you need to know about when the new Squid Game: The Challenge episodes come out.

What is Squid Game: The Challenge about?

Squid Game: The Challenge is the real life gameshow version of the infamous South Korean TV show that gripped viewers in 2021. Thankfully, unlike the series, no one gets killed, with players who are eliminated simply being kicked out of the game.

The Netflix synopsis reads: "456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them."

When do new episodes for Squid Game: The Challenge come out?

Episodes 6 to 9 will air from November 29, with fans eager to find out what will happen next. Here is the Squid Game: The Challenge, episode release date schedule:

November 22

Episode 1: “Red Light, Green Light”

Episode 2: “The Man with the Umbrella”

Episode 3: “War”

Episode 4: “Nowhere to Hide”

Episode 5: “Trick or Treat”

November 29

Episode 6: “Goodbye”

Episode 7: “Friend or Foe”

Episode 8: “One Step Closer”

Episode 9: “Circle of Trust”

December 6

Episode 10: “One Lucky Day”

Squid Game: The Challenge: when is the final?

The finale for Squid Game: The Challenge will be available to watch on Netflix on Wednesday December 6. It will see 456 players whittled down to just one who will take home the grand cash prize of £3.61m.

Is Squid Game: The Challenge real?

Yes, Squid Game: The Challenge is a real gameshow where over 456 players battle it out to be the last person standing. The show has came under fire, with some former players asking for compensation due to the injuries they obtained whilst filming. Reported by the BBC, two players have claimed they suffered: "injuries such as hypothermia and nerve damage".

Whilst producers Stephen Yemoh, John Hay, and Toni Ireland addressed concerns the show was scripted or fake in an interview with EW. When asked if they had asked contestants to dramatize things, Ireland explained: "It was down to the players to decide how much they wanted to act out their elimination Some people don’t have big reactions and others really go for it, and it’s their moment. If they wanted to do that, that’s absolutely fine by us."

