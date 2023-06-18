Some exciting news on the future of Squid Game from Netflix's Tudum event

Fans of Netflix's South Korean sci-fi thriller Squid Game have been treated to a number of enticing bits of new information regarding the future of the show at the streaming platform's "Tudum" event in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Squid Games' plot revolves around a secret organisation that hosts a series of children's games, reminiscent of traditional Korean games, but with a dark and deadly twist. The first series gained massive international popularity after its release in September 2021.

The participants, who are mostly struggling financially, agree to join the games in the hopes of winning a substantial cash prize. However, they soon discover that losing a game means facing a brutal and often fatal consequence.

Netflix has now unveiled a trailer for an upcoming reality competition series titled Squid Game: The Challenge, based on the immensely popular dystopian drama. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What happens in Squid Game: The Challenge?

The reality show's first teaser showcases an intricately designed warehouse serving as the backdrop for a series of games, taking inspiration from the original show.

Sporting similar green tracksuits to those seen in the show, 456 real contestants will slowly be eliminated when their strategies, alliances and character are put to the test. Netflix clarified during the show's initial announcement in 2022 that the participants will not face the lethal consequences portrayed in the drama series.

Instead, their harshest fate will be departing the game empty-handed. The participants will strive to claim a grand prize of $4.56 million (£3,736,054) in the 10-part competition, all while being observed by a doll reminiscent of the one featured in the Korean series.

When can I watch Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge is scheduled for release in November 2023.

Any news on Squid Game Season 2?

During its TUDUM 2023 event in Sao Paulo, Netflix also made a number of announcements regarding the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game. The platform confirmed the return of The Acolyte star Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo, who played prominent roles in the first season of the dystopian Korean drama series.

In addition to the returning cast members, the network also revealed the inclusion of new talent, teasing new cast members including Yim Si-Wan, a member of the South Korean boy band ZE:A, Kang Ha-Neul, known for his role in Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Park Sung-Hoon from The Day Of The Kidnapping, and Yang Dong-Geun, a rapper, record producer and actor.

They will all be joining the cast as fresh Squid Players, while it was also announced that show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk will be returning to helm the directorial duties for the second season, ensuring the continuation of his vision.

When can I watch Squid Game Season 2?

Filming for the second series of Squid Game is not yet thought to have begun, and is expected to kick-off at some point over this summer.

With production expected to last at least 10 months, it could be another year or so until we see Squid Game Season 2 debut on Netflix. Given the production schedule, we'd estimate Squid Game to be appearing in late 2024 at the earliest, although obviously this has not been confirmed by Netflix.