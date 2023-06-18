The large production will hopefully be getting a first showing at Netflix's TUDUM event

Since Netflix's announcement of a live-action adaptation of One Piece in 2020, fervent fans have eagerly anticipated any tidbits of information regarding the upcoming show.

With its immense popularity and widespread success, the original anime and manga series have had a profound impact on their respective mediums, and Netflix will be hoping it can translate that energy and style to live action.

Fans who are eagerly looking forward to this adaptation got a first look at what to expect at Netflix’s TUDUM event on Saturday (17 June). The live stream from Sao Paulo, Brazil, also featured a glimpse at the adaption of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Here is everything we know about the series ahead of TUDUM.

What is One Piece?

One Piece is a one of the most popular manga series ever released and was originally created by Eiichiro Oda. It has been serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since 1997, and holds the impressive title of being the highest-selling manga of all time.

Set in a world where pirates dominate the seas, it follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew, known as the Straw Hat Pirates, as they search for the ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" and strive to become the Pirate King, the ruler of the seas.

The story found its way onto the small screen through an anime adaptation by Toei Animation in 1999, and its enduring popularity can be witnessed through its remarkable longevity, spanning over 1,000 episodes to date.

Manga and anime are mediums that do not shy away from the absurd, and the series' protagonist, Luffy, is a young pirate with the ability to stretch his body like rubber after eating a magical fruit called the Gum-Gum Fruit. He sets out on a journey to find the One Piece, recruiting various crew members with unique abilities and personalities and each with their own goals and dreams along the way.

Known for its vast world-building, intricate plot lines, diverse and memorable characters, and a blend of humour, action and adventure, One Piece explores themes such as friendship, dreams, justice, and the pursuit of freedom, and also delves into the history and mythology of the world it presents.

One Piece has gained a massive and dedicated fan base worldwide, inspiring an anime adaptation, numerous movies, video games, and various merchandise, and making it a cultural phenomenon in the realm of manga and anime.

Who's in the cast of Netflix's live-action version?

The One Piece live-action series boasts an expansive ensemble cast, mirroring the vastness of its anime counterpart, which stands as one of the most extensive casts among all shows.

Leading the way is Mexican 19-year old Iñaki Godoy as protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, whom you may recognise for his role as Bruno in Netflix's Who Killed Sara? Luffy possesses a kind-hearted nature and a thirst for adventure, but often finds himself in precarious situations due to his occasional lack of common sense.

Then there's Japanese actor Mackenyu as a Roronoa Zoro, the daring "Pirate Hunter" who - despite his nickname - holds the esteemed position of Luffy's first mate within the pirate crew, and is the initial member to join the ranks after Luffy rescues him from imminent execution.

Jacob Gibson plays Usopp, the skilled sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates who, though he possesses an inclination towards cowardice, brings his invaluable talents and abilities to Luffy's crew. Gibson has portrayed AJ Delajae in the series Greenleaf, and Atiba Jackson in The Resident.

US actress Emily Rudd is Nami, who is initially introduced as a skilled thief and pickpocket, but quickly proves herself invaluable to the Straw Hat Pirates due to her remarkable aptitude for cartography, meteorology and navigation. Rudd's notable previous roles include portraying Cindy in Fear Street: 1978 and Ella Hopkins in The Romanoffs.

Sanji, the esteemed cook and one of the most skilled fighters among the Straw Hat Pirates, is played by Taz Skylar, who previously demonstrated his onscreen culinary skills in the brilliantly tense one-shot. Boiling Point.

The current lineup of the rest of the cast is as follows:

Morgan Davies – Koby

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino – Alvida

Aidan Scott – Helmeppo

Jeff Ward – Buggy

McKinley Belcher III – Arlong

Vincent Regan – Garp

Peter Gadiot – Shanks

Sven Ruygrok – Cabaji

Len-Barry Simons – Chu

Richard Wright-Firth – Officer Ukkari

Jean Henry – Fullbody

Colton Osorio – Young Luffy

Langley Kirkwood – Captain Morgan

Celeste Loots – Kaya

Alexander Maniatis – Klahadore

Craig Fairbrass – Chef Zeff

Steven Ward – Mihawk

Chioma Umeala – Nojiko

The scale of One Piece's live-action production and the amount of people involved in it cannot be understated. In a statement issued by the President of South Africa regarding the filming of the One Piece series in Cape Town, it was revealed that the production entails the involvement of over 50 South African cast members.

Additionally, the project created employment opportunities for over 1,000 crew members.

When can I watch it?

After the completion of filming for the show's inaugural season, Netflix announced on Twitter that the highly anticipated One Piece live-action series is set to premiere on the platform in 2023.

