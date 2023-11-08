Having questioned mortality with her last documentary, Stacey Dooley looks to face death face-on with ‘Stacey Dooley: Inside the Undertakers’

Stacey Dooley spends time in the world of undertaking with her latest documentary, 'Stacey Dooley: Inside the Undertakers' (Credit: Geoff Kirby)

Stacey Dooley, an investigative reporter with the BBC, is returning to our screens this week with a new show that aims to explore one of life's last taboos - death. In this series, Stacey immerses herself in the world of one of life's most frequent and sometimes macabre job roles - an undertaker. The series, 'Stacey Dooley: Inside the Undertakers', follows the presenter as she joins one of the UK's busiest family-run funeral businesses, A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service.

The latest production by the team behind ‘Inside the Convent’ features Stacey on her journey, as she builds upon her previous acclaimed documentary. During her time with the nuns, Stacey dealt with her fear of death, but her inquiries were left with incomplete resolution. Now, as a mother, her concerns about the future and mortality have heightened. In order to confront her fears, Stacey sets out to directly confront the concept of death.

“Death is a topic that’s openly discussed in many other cultures, even celebrated in some instances, yet I am so awkwardly British about the whole thing!” explains Dooley regarding the new film. “It is, of course, inevitable, and that’s why I wanted to really explore exactly what happens when we do die. This access allows us to ponder the bigger questions surrounding life, as well as witness the practical logistics of a funeral. I’d like to thank every family member who has allowed us to document their story. I’m so grateful.”

Dooley joined the team of funeral directors at A.W. Lymn, which is known as one of the top independent funeral establishments in the country. As a fifth-generation, family-owned enterprise, they provide a comprehensive understanding of the workings of death. Dooley gets to explore the intricacies of the firm's daily operations, which include organizing funeral arrangements, crafting coffins, understanding embalming techniques, and intricately carving headstones.

As Dooley spends time at the undertakers, she uses it as an opportunity to delve into the experiences of others. She will attend a number of funerals, observing the entire process, in an attempt to understand how religious and non-religious beliefs influence this significant moment.

