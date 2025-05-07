Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s fly-on-the-wall reality show Stacey & Joe is officially returning for a second series, the BBC has announced.

The documentary reality series premiered in April and followed the famous couple and their blended family day-to-day at their Essex property Pickle Cottage. Despite some viewer backlash, the series has proved popular enough for the BBC to recommission Stacey & Joe for a second season.

Viewers watched the first series as it followed Stacey winning an National Television Award for her hit lifestyle show Sort Your Life Out, as well as Joe grappling with his ADHD diagnosis.

Stacey and Joe, who married in 2022 and share three children together as well as step-children, said: “The biggest thank you to every single person who watched the first series of Stacey And Joe… We’ve been so grateful for all the lovely messages and we’re so excited to bring out another series with the BBC.”

The BBC has announced that there will be a second series of fly-on-the-wall documentary reality series Stacey & Joe. | BBC/Optomen Television

Charlotte Brookes, Head of Popular Factual at production company Optomen, said: “We're thrilled with how Series 1 performed and delighted to be able to continue filming the next chapter for Stacey and Joe, and their ever-growing family at Pickle Cottage."

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning for BBC Documentaries, added: "We are delighted to be working with the Solomon Swash family and Optomen once again, on what already promises to be an incredibly exciting second series. It’s been great to see how viewers have taken Stacey, Joe, their kids and beloved pets to their hearts and series two will continue to honestly reflect their bustling lives at Pickle Cottage."

Filming for series two is underway now, with the family set to head off on a trip as part of the new series.

The confirmation of a second series comes amid conflicting reports that Stacey was “regretting” filming the first series following some viewer feedback over moments in the show. The Sun reported that a source told the newspaper: “Stacey is regretting signing up to do the show. She’s not used to the backlash they are getting as everything she touches normally turns to gold.”

They added: "She feels like she is coming across as bossy. [Joe] can’t manage anything without her, so she is forced to be the ‘grown-up’. It’s caused friction."