Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are letting the cameras into their home life as part of a new fly-on-the-wall BBC reality show.

The famous couple’s new show Stacey & Joe will follow the family on their day-to-day life at Pickle Cottage alongside their five children - Zach, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle.

Stacey and Joe share three children together, with Zach and Leighton being from Stacey’s previous relationships to Dean Cox and Aaron Barnham. Stacey is also stepmother to Joe’s son Harry, whom he had with ex-fiance Emma Sophocleous.

Filmed in autumn 2024, Stacey & Joe will focus on raising a blended family, with Joe telling BBC News that there is no difference between the children, saying: "I love [Zach and Leighton] as much as I love all my other kids. There's no distinction."

Stacey said that she “panicked” a bit midway through filming when she realised that viewers would be seeing everything, but quickly got over her fear. She said: "In the end, you sort of relax with that, and you think, 'Oh well, so they saw us get the hump with each other, or they saw us do something wrong'. That is probably the best thing we could show the world, because everything isn't perfect."

Joe added that viewers should expect to see the real ups and down to family life, saying: "We want to show that we love each other, but sometimes we kill each other. It's all part of it, and other couples do the same, so they'll relate to that."

It has now been confirmed that the series will premiere on Tuesday, April 1 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The series will feature six episodes, which will air weekly in the same time-slot.