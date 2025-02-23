Stacey Solomon took her family on a trip of a lifetime as they visited her rarely seen brother in Switzerland.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the former X Factor star has admitted the full-on family trip has taken it out of her, labelling the skiing holiday "exhausting". She went as far as part-joking that that the Solomon-Swash clan won't be talking to each other for weeks as they return to the UK.

Stacey, 35, shared a number of sweet snaps of the family to her Instagram account. In the first image, Joe, Stacey and the five children are seen suited up for a day on the slopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Loose Women star also explained how the trip was made even more special by seeing her brother again. In a lengthy caption, she wrote: "The family who ski together - probably won’t talk to each other for a few weeks now. I’m joking (but not). It’s been the most special, tiring, adrenaline pumping, crazy week. I can honestly say everyone is exhausted but the BEST memories have been made. So grateful to have been able to take my pickles skiing. And seeing my brother has been so lovely. I miss him so so much since he moved here."

Stacey Solomon took her family on a trip of a lifetime as they visited her rarely seen brother in Switzerland. (Photo: @staceysolomon/Instagram) | @staceysolomon/Instagram

She went on the shower her clan with praise on how they took to the slopes. She continued: "I’m so proud of the kids & how they powered through & became so so confident on the slopes. What a special week. Time to go home now & try to rest up before school on Monday P.S I ended up loving joes suit more than he did. I could see him a mile off which I LOVED! but he was too shy to wear it."

The trip even got off to a chaotic start with the family missing their connecting train from Paris to Switzerland and having to spend an impromptu night away in the French capital. Thankfully, the family made it to the slopes in the end with Stacey finally reuniting with her brother.