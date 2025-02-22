KSI will appear as a guest judge on the upcoming season of Britain's Got Talent | Getty Images

Britain’s Got Talent returns to screens this weekend, with one of the world’s biggest influencers joining the judging panel.

The ITV talent show returns to screens on Saturday evening (February 22). Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon all return to judge the UK’s talent acts.

However, this season there is a brand new face joining the judging panel to freshen things up. YouTuber KSI is joining for a guest judging spot on the show, replacing Bruno Tonioli at some of the live auditions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the internet star-turned- rapper and businessman.

Who is KSI?

KSI, whose real name is Olajide"JJ" Olatunji, is an influencer, rapper and boxer who grew to fame after joining YouTube in 2009. The 31-year-old gained fans and subscribers with his gaming commentary videos, the most popular of which featured comedy videos focused on FIFA. At the time of writing, he has 25 million subscribers on his solo channel

In 2013, he formed the Sidemen YouTube group alongside fellow influencers Miniminter (Simon Minter), Zerkaa (Joshua Bradley), TBJZL (Tobi Brown), Behzinga (Ethan Payne), Vikkstar123 (Vikram Singh Barn), and W2S (Harry Lewis).

The Sidemen YouTube channel has gained 22 million subscribers since launching, with the group holding a combined total of almost 80 million subscribers on their main solo channels.

KSI (left) and the rest of Sidemen. | Joe Maher/Getty Images

KSI’s success on YouTube has seen him transfer into other field, including the music world. He launched his rap career in 2011 and achieved moderate success with his 2015 single Lamborghini featuring P Money. His debut studio album Dissimulation was released in 2020 and hit number two in the UK album chart.

He has since went on to further music success, hitting the top spot with his second album, All Over The Place, in 2021. Hits from the album included Don’t Play featuring Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals, and Holiday, both of which hit number two in the charts and were nominated for Sing Of The Year at the 2022 Brit Awards.

KSI has also been involved with boxing, having arguably sparked the popularity in YouTube boxing events after fighting fellow influencer Joe Weller in 2018. He has gone on to fight Logan Paul twice, rapper Swarmz, boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda, influencer FaZe Temperrr, Joe Fournier, and Tommy Fury.

He also linked up with former boxing opponent Logan Paul to promote the massively popular energy drink brand Prime Hydration, with the pair having since partnered with YouTube billionaire MrBeast on Lunchly products. KSI has also released food and drink products under the Sidemen brand, which has included alcohol, fast food, cereal and even launched their own restaurant called ‘Sides’.

How much is KSI worth?

KSI’s extensive business experience has seen the star garner a net worth of £50 million, according to Sunday Times’ Top 30 richest gamers and creators list. The list, published in August 2024, placed the influencer and businessman at 21st on the list, sharing the spot with his own Sidemen brand.

KSI joins Britain's Got Talent as a guest judge for the 18th season, which will premiere at 7pm on Saturday, February 22.