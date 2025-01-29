Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul have teased a possible boxing match between the two of them in new social media announcements.

The pair shared images on their social media channels, which show the brothers facing head-to-head with a date of March 27 and the HBO Max logo. The posts referred to the event as the “moment you’ve waited a decade for”.

It has not yet been confirmed what type of event the brothers are tease, with little to no other information about the project. Fans have been sent wild, theorising that Logan, 29, and Jake, 29, could be facing each other in the ring.

Jake Paul (left) and Logan Paul (right) have faced opponents in the ring over the years, but new social media posts have fans thinking a brotherly brawl could be on the cards. | Getty Images

Logan, who now is part of WWE, has previously boxed his fellow YouTuber and influencer KSI, as well as stars of the sport including Dillion Danis and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Jake has similarly cultivated a boxing career, facing influencers such as Deji Olatunji (KSI’s brother) and AnEsonGib. Jake has gone on to box stars such as Tommy Fury in his professional career, most notably and most recently defeating boxing legend Mike Tyson in November 2024.

However, ESPN has reported that the upcoming HBO Max project is in fact a reality show, according to anonymous sources. The sports outlet added that the premise of the supposed reality show is not clear.

It comes as a proposed fight between Logan and controversial UFC champion Conor McGregor looks to be in tatters. McGregor has previously said that he had been in “preliminary agreements” with the family of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to fight the influencer in India, but the UFC has since said that it would not grant him the permission to fight, according to ESPN.