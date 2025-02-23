France will be out to re-establish their Six Nations title credentials as they face Italy in Rome.

A damaging defeat to England in their last outing dashed the grand slam dreams of Fabien Galthie’s side. The head coach has responded with significant changes in an attempt to inject life back into their campaign.

Italy vs France is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 23 February. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV 1, with coverage from 2.15pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITX.

Monty Ioane is ruled out with injury for Italy, with Simone Gesi brought in on the wing. Gianmarco Lucchesi and Giacomo Nicotera swap spots in the hooker pecking order in the only other change to the starting side, but Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi and Riccardo Favretto are all brought on to the bench.

Fabien Galthie swings the selection scythe after France’s Twickenham misstep, with fly half Matthieu Jalibert and wing Damian Penaud eye-catching omissions. Thomas Ramos wears 10 as Leo Barre and Theo Attissogbe come in to the back three, while there is a new lock combination: a fit-again Thibaud Flament unites with Mickael Guillard in the absence of an ill Emmanuel Meafou.

Line-ups

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Simone Gesi, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Ange Capuozzo; 15 Tommaso Allan.

France XV: 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Mickael Guillard; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Antoine Dupont, 10 Thomas Ramos; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Yoram Moefana, 13 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 14 Theo Attissogbe; 15 Leo Barre.