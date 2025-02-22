Wales will take on Ireland in a tricky test in the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Ireland will travel over to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Simon Easterby, himself in an interim role, has overseen another strong Six Nations start with Ireland two wins from two as they pursue an unprecedented third straight title.

Wales vs Ireland is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 22 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.15pm. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Matt Sherratt rings the changes in his first Wales selection, recalling two of those excluded entirely by Warren Gatland at the start of this campaign. Gloucester duo Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn start at 10 and outside centre respectively having been left out of Gatland’s initial squad, the pair joining Ben Thomas in midfield with the Cardiff playmaker moved to his preferred position of 12.

Dan Sheehan captains Ireland in the absence of Caelan Doris, with the hooker’s elevation off the bench one of seven changes to Simon Easterby’s starting side. Tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson makes his first Test start in the front row while Joe McCarthy is fit to take his place alongside Tadhg Beirne at lock and Jack Conan begins at No 8. Behind the scrum, Mack Hansen also returns from injury on the wing while Garry Ringrose partners Robbie Henshaw in the centres, with Jamie Osborne providing an extra playmaking option at full-back. Jack Boyle is primed for a debut on the loosehead from the bench.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 WillGriff John; 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Dafydd Jenkins; 6 Jac Morgan (capt.), 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taulupe Faletau; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Ellis Mee, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Blair Murray.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan (capt.), 3 Thomas Clarkson; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Jamie Osborne.