England are set to take on Scotland today in the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Scotland will be travelling south to Twickenham to take on England for a key Six Nations meeting. The visitors are in need of a big performance after significant criticism for a lifeless showing against Ireland.

The Calcutta Cup clash is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 22 February at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4pm. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

England have made a single alteration to the starting side that beat France, with Ollie Chessum replacing club colleague George Martin in the second row, while the Fin Smith and Marcus Smith playmaking axis is retained. Six forwards are named on a bench that provided a significant impact in their last outing, though Martin is not among them - the Leicester lock is out with a knock so Ted Hill is primed for a first international appearance in nearly four years.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje (captain), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Tom Willis; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Henry Slade, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Marcus Smith

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ted Hill, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South, 21 Ben Curry; 22 Harry Randall, 23 Elliot Daly.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell (co-capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Tom Jordan, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Rowe; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Gregor Brown, 21 Matt Fagerson; 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Stafford McDowall.