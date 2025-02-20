A leading female rugby league pundit who works for the BBC, Channel 4 and Sky Sports, has been accused of sexual assaulting a woman at a sports club.

Danika Priim, 40, a former England rugby league ace, played for Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos and England during a six-year career before turning to sports commentary and pitch-side reporting. She is currently a vice-president of the sports governing body The RFL.

Priim was charged with sexual assault and is due in court next month. It is alleged she “intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over” at Horsforth Cricket Club in West Yorkshire on July 22, 2022.

It is alleged Priim assaulted the woman “when she did not consent” and she “did not reasonably believe” that the alleged victim was consenting. Priim, of Keighley, West Yorkshire, appeared before Leeds magistrates' court last week.

The case was sent to Leeds Crown Court, where the former prop forward is due to appear on March 13. No pleas were entered during the hearing.

Priim retired from rugby league in 2021, after a career in which she won every major domestic honour and earned international honours for England. She then began sports commentating and was part of Channel 4's Super League production in 2022, where she was nominated for the prestigious Broadcast Sport Awards.

Last year Priim told how she had considered quitting punditry after receiving abuse and threats over social media. She said: “I love what I do. I absolutely love every second of it. I'm in a phenomenal opportunity that I get to go and do loads of new things. But is it worth the day or two where I have cried?

“You know, getting inbox messages from people direct messaging me to say that they want to slit my throat because I didn't like their team. I have thought what's the point? I have thought about stopping doing it at the end of last year. But then you remember that the people who employ you are the ones whose opinions matter.”