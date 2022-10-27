Tales of the Jedi is a new Star Wars animation from Dave Filoni, charting the parallel lives of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, a new animated series set in a galaxy far, far away, is available to watch and stream on Disney+ now.

The series, which is animated in the same style as previous Star Wars cartoons like The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, tells the story of the early life of Ahsoka Tano alongside the downfall of Count Dooku.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tales of the Jedi.

What is it about?

Tales of the Jedi is split into two narrative strands: the first follows Ahsoka Tano at key moments during her life, like her first hunting trip with her mother, and the second follows the downfall of former Jedi Count Dooku.

It’s been described as more of a mood piece than previous Star Wars cartoons, less focused on dialogue and more about imagery; the series started life as a set of short stories written by Star Wars producer Dave Filoni during the pandemic lockdown, and he’s described them as being influenced by the work of filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

Who stars in Tales of the Jedi?

A young Ahsoka Tano, in her village with her mother, in an episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Ashley Eckstein plays Ahsoka, reprising the role she originated in The Clone Wars. Eckstein is a prolific voice actor, best known for playing Ahsoka but also recognisable from programmes like Robot Chicken and different Spider-Man series.

Corey Burton plays Count Dooku, the former Jedi first played by Christopher Lee in Attack of the Clones. Alongside Count Dooku, Burton is also the voice for Cad Bane in various iterations of the Star Wars universe.

Liam Neeson appears as Qui-Gonn Jinn, a role he first played in The Phantom Menace in 1999. Neeson is well known for various action movies, most obviously Taken, but you might also know him from Love, Actually or The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe. Neeson’s son, Michael Richardson, plays a younger Qui-Gonn at various points in the series.

They’re joined by Ian McDiarmid as Chancellor Palpatine, Janina Gavankar as Ahsoka’s mother Pav-ti, TC Carson as Mace Windu, and Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker amongst others. Bryce Dallas Howard will play Yaddle.

Who writes and directs Tales of the Jedi?

The majority of episodes were written by Dave Filoni, the Star Wars writer/producer/director who has previously worked on shows like The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Mandalorian. They were directed by Nathaniel Villanueva, Saul Ruiz, and Charles Murray, all Clone Wars veterans themselves; one episode was co-written by Charles and Élan Murray.

Is there a trailer for Tales of the Jedi?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Tales of the Jedi?

All six episodes are currently available to watch on Disney+ now. The series was released on Wednesday 26 October.

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes, each around 15 minutes long (putting them at half the length of the typical Star Wars cartoon).

Will there be a second series?

There’s no official word either way, but given the anthology-esque set up of the series, and the fact it’s a Dave Filoni passion project, it seems reasonably likely you’ll see it return in some form. Maybe a Plo Kloon/Kit Fisto series in a few years, who knows.

Why should I watch Tales of the Jedi?