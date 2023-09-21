Still Up: Apple TV cast with Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, release date of comedy TV show, and trailer
Stars of Misfits, The Inbetweeners and Tracy Beaker feature in Apple TV comedy series Still Up
Apple TV comedy series Still Up follows two insomniac best friends who spend their nights chatting online but have never actually met in person.
Lisa is an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator whose questions over her daughter's future start keeping her up at night, Danny, a socially anxious but gifted journalist, has tried hypnotism, acupuncture, and pills but nothing has helped him get to sleep.
As the pair become closer through their nighttime charts, Lisa’s partner Veggie feels like there is a whole part of her life that he is not a part of, and Danny’s new girlfriend becomes concerned that he and Lisa may be more than just friends.
The series is directed by John Addis who has previously helmed short features, and was involved in the editorial department on Isle of Dogs, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and The Grand Budapest Hotel among other projects.
This is everything you need to know about new Apple TV series Still Up, and how to watch it:
Who is in the cast of Still Up?
Antonia Thomas plays Lisa
Thomas is an actress best known for her role as super-powered young offender Alisha in E4 series Misfits. She also played Doctor Claire Browne in The Good Doctor and Evie in Netflix series Lovesick.
She has starred in the films Spike Island, Sunshine on Leith, and All on a Summer's Day. Thomas’ upcoming projects include Carry the Wind, The Bagman, and Past Life.
Craig Roberts plays Danny
Roberts became known as a child actor following his appearances in The Story of Tracy Beaker, and Young Dracula. He later appeared in a run of independent films including Submarine, Jane Eyre, The Fundamentals of Caring, and Kill Your Friends.
Roberts’ more recently starred in Tolkien, Horrible Histories: The Movie - in which he played Emperor Nero, and short film Spectre of the Bear.
Other cast members include:
- Blake Harrison as Veggie
- Rich Fulcher as Cat Man
- Luke Fetherston as Adam
- Bronte Smith as Poppy
- Albert Magashi as Tyler
- Samantha Spiro as Veggie’s mother
- Lois Chimimba as Amy
Is there a trailer for Still Up?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Is Still Up based on a book?
No the series is not based on a book - the series was written by co-creators Steven Burge and Natalie Walter, and co-writer Bryce Hart.
When is the release date of Still Up?
The first three episodes of Still Up will be released on Apple TV on Friday 22 September, with later episodes released weekly on Fridays. There are eight episodes in the series in total. The titles of the first two episodes have been released - they are called The Pharmacy, and The Dress.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs £6.99 a month, and you can get three months free when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac.