Stars of Misfits, The Inbetweeners and Tracy Beaker feature in Apple TV comedy series Still Up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Apple TV comedy series Still Up follows two insomniac best friends who spend their nights chatting online but have never actually met in person.

Lisa is an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator whose questions over her daughter's future start keeping her up at night, Danny, a socially anxious but gifted journalist, has tried hypnotism, acupuncture, and pills but nothing has helped him get to sleep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the pair become closer through their nighttime charts, Lisa’s partner Veggie feels like there is a whole part of her life that he is not a part of, and Danny’s new girlfriend becomes concerned that he and Lisa may be more than just friends.

The series is directed by John Addis who has previously helmed short features, and was involved in the editorial department on Isle of Dogs, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and The Grand Budapest Hotel among other projects.

This is everything you need to know about new Apple TV series Still Up, and how to watch it:

Still Up

Who is in the cast of Still Up?

Antonia Thomas plays Lisa

Thomas is an actress best known for her role as super-powered young offender Alisha in E4 series Misfits. She also played Doctor Claire Browne in The Good Doctor and Evie in Netflix series Lovesick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has starred in the films Spike Island, Sunshine on Leith, and All on a Summer's Day. Thomas’ upcoming projects include Carry the Wind, The Bagman, and Past Life.

Craig Roberts plays Danny

Roberts became known as a child actor following his appearances in The Story of Tracy Beaker, and Young Dracula. He later appeared in a run of independent films including Submarine, Jane Eyre, The Fundamentals of Caring, and Kill Your Friends.

Roberts’ more recently starred in Tolkien, Horrible Histories: The Movie - in which he played Emperor Nero, and short film Spectre of the Bear.

Craig Roberts as Danny in Still Up

Other cast members include:

Blake Harrison as Veggie

Rich Fulcher as Cat Man

Luke Fetherston as Adam

Bronte Smith as Poppy

Albert Magashi as Tyler

Samantha Spiro as Veggie’s mother

Lois Chimimba as Amy

Is there a trailer for Still Up?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Is Still Up based on a book?

No the series is not based on a book - the series was written by co-creators Steven Burge and Natalie Walter, and co-writer Bryce Hart.

When is the release date of Still Up?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first three episodes of Still Up will be released on Apple TV on Friday 22 September, with later episodes released weekly on Fridays. There are eight episodes in the series in total. The titles of the first two episodes have been released - they are called The Pharmacy, and The Dress.