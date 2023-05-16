Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Scarlotte Johansson and Jason Schwartzman are among the big name stars for the new film Asteroid City

Wes Anderson’s latest movie Asteroid City is tipped to attract huge cinema audiences and the upcoming film features a long list of star-studded actors such as Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Scarlotte Johansson and Margot Robbie.

The romantic-comedy drama is Anderson’s 11th feature film and the American is known for releasing big name films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr Fox and Isle of Dogs. Asteroid City is described as a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. But what can fans expect from the new film and when will it arrive in cinemas?

What is the release date for Asteroid City?

Asteroid City is tipped to be one of the biggest film releases of 2023 and it is set for limited release in the United States on Friday 16 June. The highly anticipated movie is expected to hit UK and cinemas a week later on Friday 23 June.

What is Asteroid City?

Asteroid City is a romantic comedy drama which is based in a fictional American desert town in the year 1955. A junior stargazer/space cadet convection is organised to bring together a range of students and parents from across the country but it is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events. The trailer for Asteroid City was released on 29 March and it has already amassed over 13 million views on YouTube and 36,000 likes.

Who is in the cast for Asteroid City?

Asteroid City has attracted a huge line-up of famous faces including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johnansson and Tom Hanks.

Schwartzman made his debut in Wes Anderson 1998 film Rushmore and has gone on to appear in six further Anderson films including Darjeeling Limited (2006), Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) , Moonrise Kingdom (2012), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), Isle of Dogs (2018) and The French Dispatch (2021).

Johnansson has also established as one of the most famous actresses of the last decade. The award winning actress has appeared in Black Widow (2021) , Avengers Endgame (2019), Iron Man 2 (2010) and Captain Marvel (2019).

Hanks is another household name in Hollywood and he is known for films such as Forrest Gump (1994) , Saving Private Ryan (1998), The Green Mile (1999) and Cast Away (2000). In more recent years he has starred in the Toy Story film franchise and Elvis (2022).

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston also joins the cast for Asteroid City. Cranston appeared alongside Hanks in Saving Private Ryan and he has also appeared in Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) and Godzilla (2014). Cranston also served as a director for Modern Family and the US version of The Office.

Margot Robbie is another big name to join the line-up she enjoyed her breakthrough in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and she followed that up with roles in Suicide Squad (2016), Babylon (2022) and Birds of Prey (2021). She is also starring in the Barbie film later this year.

William Dafoe joins the lineup, he is best known for his roles in John Wick (2014), The English Patient (1996) and the Spiderman films (2002-2007).