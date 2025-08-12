The sixth celebrity contestant to be announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing is YouTube star George Clarke.

YouTuber and podcaster George Clarke is the sixth Strictly Come Dancing contestant to be announced. The 25-year-old will enter the famous ballroom when Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September.

The news George would be joining the line-up was revealed on BBC Radio 1’s Going Home Drivetime Show on Tuesday 12 August. A spokesperson for the BBC said the remaining celebrity contestants hitting the dancefloor for the new series will be “announced in due course”.

Who is George Clarke - sixth Strictly Come Dancing contestant?

George, also known as George Clarkey, is a British YouTuber, podcaster and social media star known to millions online. Born and raised in the UK, George began experimenting with video content as a teenager, quickly discovering the power of humour and honesty to connect with people around the world.

Since then he has built a thriving digital career with millions of followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, drawn to his authenticity and sharp comedic voice. He also co-hosts The Useless Hotline Podcast, which has proven so popular it has led to a series of live shows across the UK.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, George said: "Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing but I’m excited to get stuck in... and potentially fall over a fair bit."

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn. Add Strictly to your watchlist on BBC iPlayer now.