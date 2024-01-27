Who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this week? Host is joined by a Conservative MP and US Navy secretary
This week’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg lineup has been revealed by the BBC
and live on Freeview channel 276
The guests on this week’s episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, a political discussion show, have been revealed. The episode will air on BBC One at 9am tomorrow (January 28).
Kuenssberg, former Political Editor of the BBC, has presented the flagship politics series since September 2022. It replaced the Andrew Marr show which had previously been on air from 2005 until 2021.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This week there will be plenty of big topics to discuss, including the state of international security as debates over the size of the UK’s armed forces continues against the backdrop of the conflict in Gaza, the bombing campaign against the Houthis, and Russia’s continual war with Ukraine.
Who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this week?
Kemi Badenoch
Badenoch is a Conservative MP - she was elected in the constituency of Saffron Walder in Essex in 2017 with a 25,000 vote majority. Badenonch has been Secretary of State for Business and Trade since 2023 and President of the Board of Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities since 2022.
This week she was in the news for challenging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over his plan to screen laws to prevent trade barriers in the Irish sea, which some Conservatives fear would force Britain inline with the EU’s standards.
Jonathan Reynolds
Reynolds is a Labour MP and shadow Business secretary, acting as Badenoch’s opposite number across the aisle in the Commons. He was elected as MP for Stalybridge and Hyde in the North West in 2010 with a majority of 2,700, which he maintained in the 2019 election.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This week he called for the UK to create its own version of America’s Inflation Reduction Act to ease the transition to renewable energy.
Carlos Del Toro
Del Toro is a US Navy veteran who retired after 22 years of service with the rank of commander - he is now US Secretary of the Navy. He made waves this week when he called on the UK to increase defence spending.
The comments came amid speculation over conscription returning to the UK more than 60 years after National Service came to an end. The US and UK are currently engaged in a joint bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.