Laura Kuenssberg will be joined by prime minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, chief secretary to the Treasury, Laura Trott MP, and shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones MP

This is who will be on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg' on November 26 (Credit: BBC)

Laura Kuenssberg will be back on our screens tomorrow morning, (Sunday November 26) to host her weekly show 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'.

This week, she will talk to prime minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, chief secretary to the Treasury, Laura Trott MP, and shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones MP.

One topic of conversation is sure to be the Autumn statement which was announced earlier this week by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Trott has called the National Living Wage increase from £10.42 to £11.44 as "fantastic", but has come under fire for saying disabled people must do "their duty" by working from home.

They are also expected to discuss the latest on the Gaza ceasefire, and Jones may well be asked about an interview he gave to ITV's Good Morning Britian earlier this week during which he claimed the Labour party's MPs never said they didn't want a ceasefire, despite most of them voting against one last week.

Mitsotakis meanwhile is on a visit to the UK and is expected to raise the contentious issue of the Parthenon Marbles with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in an attempt to resolve a centuries-long feud over the historical artifacts. He has also spoken out about the Israel-Hamas war previously.