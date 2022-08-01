Viewers will watch Calman your British seasides in the second season of Grand Week by the Sea

This summer, you can go on a great British holiday from the comfort of your living room - and have a famous face as your tour guide.

That’s because Scottish comedian Susan Calman is returning to our TV screens for a second season of her Grand Week by the Sea.

The show will see her visit all the best things that some of the UK ’s much loved seaside towns have to offer.

But, just who is Susan Calman, what else do we know about the show and is she married?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Susan Calman?

Susan Grace Calman is known as a Scottish comedian, television presenter, writer and panellist.

She was born 6 November 1974, which means she is 47 years old.

She has not always been known for her comedic skills, however, and used to be a corporate lawyer.

She became dissatisfied with her career and decided to pursue comedy instead at the age of 30.

Calman then reached the semi-finals of the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2005 and was a finalist in the Funny Women competition in 2006.

She was then among the cast of the Channel 4 sketch show Blowout which won a Scottish BAFTA in 2007.

In 2009, she won Best New Scottish Comedian at the Real Radio Variety Awards.

She has written and starred in two series of her radio sitcom Sisters, two series of stand-up show Susan Calman is Convicted and also a series of stand-up show Keep Calman Carry On, all on BBC Radio 4.

Her debut solo series, Susan Calman is Convicted, won the 2013 Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards for ‘Best Radio Comedy’.

She has also presented the children’s game show on Top Class on CBBC, quiz show The Lie on STV, and the BBC One shows The Boss and Armchair Detectives.

Calman has also appeared as a TV panellist on Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week, QI, Pointless Celebrities, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Would I Lie To You.

In 2017 she was a contestant on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, and finished in seventh place.

What is the new travel show she is presenting?

Susan Calman will be returning to our screens to present a second series of Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea.

Viewers will see the comedian touring five of our seaside towns; Skegness, Isle of Wight, Weymouth, Tenby and Scarborough.

The first episode of the new series will be on Channel 5 on Monday 1 August from 8pm to 9pm.

The remaining episodes will then be shown on consecutive nights during the week, in the same time slot on Channel 5.

All episodes will also be available to watch shortly after broadcast on Channel 5 catch up service, My5, so you can watch them all at a time to suit you if you miss the original broadcast.

Does Susan Calman have a wife?

Yes, Susan Calman does have a wife. She’s a fellow lawyer called Lee Cormack.

The pair met in 2022, they became civil partners in 2012 and then went on to get married in 2015.

They now live together in Glasgow.

Speaking about their wedding and civil partnership ceremony, Calman said: “They were two of the happiest days of my life.

"Yes, being married does make a difference. I don’t like it when people say it’s just a bit of paper. Not to me it isn’t. And anyway, it’s something gay people fought for over many years.”

Cormack has managed to keep herself out of the public limelight during her relationship with Calman, and little is known about her.