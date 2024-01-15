The Taskmaster series 17 cast has been confirmed, with stars of Ted Lasso and Inside No. 9 taking part

Hit channel 4 celebrity game show Taskmaster returns for series 17 this week, with five comedy stars confirmed as the latest slate of contestants.

Taskmaster has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and in early 2023 the series was confirmed for another six seasons through to 2026. Additionally, a junior version of the show and a VR game have been announced.

Following two more spin-offs this month, New Year Treat and Champion of Champions 3, another fans are gearing up for the 17th season, with Ted Lasso and Inside No. 9 stars among the contestants.

Taskmaster season 17 contestants

Who is in the cast of Taskmaster series 17?

Nick Mohammed - comedy actor from Leeds best known for playing Nathan Shelley in Apple TV series Ted Lasso, also featured in Intelligence, and Stath Lets Flats, and films Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and Maggie Moore(s).

Joanne McNally - Irish stand-up comedian and actress who co-hosted Irish sketch show Republic of Telly in 2015, and wrote and performed her one woman dark comedy show Bite Me at the Dublin Fringe.

John Robins - Bristolian stand-up, radio presenter, and writer who wrote for The Russell Howard Hour, currently hosts a BBC Radio 5 Live show, and co-hosted The Moon Under Water podcast about dream pubs from 2021-2023.

Sophie Willan - Bolton-born comedian who wrote and starred in sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, BBC comedy Still Open All Hours, and the second season of gritty prison drama Time. She also wrote for and narrated game show The Circle, and its celebrity spin-off.

Steve Pemberton - The Blackburn comedy legend is best known for his hit sitcoms The League of Gentlemen (which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Mark Gatiss and Steve Shearsmith), and Inside No. 9. He has also taken on dramatic roles in Whitechapel and Happy Valley.

When is Taskmaster series 17 on TV?

The exact release date of Taskmaster series 17 has not yet been confirmed, however it will be released early this year, with two new seasons expected yearly until at least 2026.