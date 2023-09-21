Channel 4 have unveiled which comedians are set to compete in Taskmaster Series 16

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taskmaster series 16 will be dropping on our screens tonight (21 September) and fans are in for a treat.

Immediately after the Taskmaster Series 15 finale, Channel 4 revealed who will be taking part in series 16 of Taskmaster. The celebrity line-up will include comedians such as Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins, and Susan Wokoma, who will compete against one another to win the Golden Greg Davies’ Head trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, who are the contestants and where might you know them from. Here’s everything you need to know about Taskmaster season 16.

When can I watch Taskmaster series 16?

Taskmaster series 16 will be available to watch on Channel 4 tonight from 9pm. There will nine episodes in the series, airing weekly up until 23 November.

What tasks will they face?

Channel 4 gave fans an insight into what you can expect from the new series. In a statement they said: “This fragrant five will wrangle giant ducks, design fresh sausages and create googly-eyed gangs as they seek to attract a word of praise from the Taskmaster.”

Who are the Taskmaster series 16 contestants?

Julian Clary

Julian Clary leaves the Celebrity Big Brother House in 2012 (Credit: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Who are they? Julian Clary is an actor, performer, and author, best known for his appearances on the Channel 4 alternative comedy series Friday Night Live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Clary from guest appearances on programmes like QI, This Is Your Life, Neighbours, and Who Do You Think You Are. He also famously won the tenth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2012.

What’s a fun fact about them? Clary lived at Goldenhurst Farm, a manor house once owned by Noël Coward, between 2016 and 2018.

Lucy Beaumont

Lucy Beaumont as Lucy Beaumont in Meet the Richardsons (Credit: Vishal Sharma/UKTV)

Who are they? Lucy Beaumont is a writer and stand-up comedian, best known for playing an exaggerated version of herself in the Dave sitcom Meet the Richardsons (in which she stars alongside her husband and former Taskmaster contestant Jon Richardson).

Where do I know them from? Onscreen, Beaumont is probably best known for Meet the Richardsons, though you might also recognise her from appearances on QI, 8 out of 10 Cats, and The Weakest Link. As a writer, you might know her series Hullraisers, which is currently filming its second season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s a fun fact about them? Beaumont and Richardson were introduced to one another by fellow comedian – and original Taskmaster contestant – Roisin Conaty.

Sam Campbell

Sam Campbell wins Best Comedy show with "Comedy Show" at the 40th Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2022 (Credit: Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

Who are they? Sam Campbell is an Australian stand-up comedian, and recent winner of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival’s main prize for his comedy show, simply titled Comedy Show.

Where do I know them from? Outside of his stand-up career, Campbell is best known for playing paramedic Darrell on the Sky comedy series Bloods (one half of a double act with Kevin Garry’s Daryl). You might also recognise him from Stath Lets Flats, where he played Nile in Season 2.

What’s a fun fact about them? According to Campbell, his parents once planned to give him horse hormones to make him grow as a small child (though this could admittedly have been a joke).

Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins attends the Virgin TV BAFTA nominees' party in London in 2018 (Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who are they? Sue Perkins is a comedian and television presenter, perhaps still best known as one of the hosts of The Great British Bake Off alongside Mel Giedroyc.

Where do I know them from? Away from Bake Off and her partnership with Giedroyc, you’ll know Perkins as the host/presenter of panel shows like Insert Name Here, Thronescast, and The Generation Game. She also narrated Don’t Scare the Hare, and competed on The Masked Singer as Dragon.

What’s a fun fact about them? After competing in the classical music themed reality show Maestro in 2008, Perkins has gone on to become a regular guest conductor for orchestras including the Dinnington Colliery Band, the BBC Concert Orchestra, the Orion Orchestra, and the London Gay Symphony Orchestra.

Susan Wokoma

Susan Wokoma attends the British Academy Film Awards 2022 Gala Dinner in London (Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Who are they? Susan Wokoma is an actor and writer, best known for lead roles in Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum and Netflix’s Enola Holmes films.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Wokoma from leading roles in the historical comedy Year of the Rabbit and supernatural comedy Truth Seekers, as well as guest appearances in Crashing, Uncle, and Toast of London among others. More recently, she’s appeared in the BBC One drama Cheaters.