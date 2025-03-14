Apple TV+ confirms return of Ted Lasso for series four after months of speculation

Beloved Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso is returning for a fourth season, bosses have confirmed.

Speculation had been sparked over a possible return to the award-winning show, which aired its season three finale - which had been touted as the show’s final ever episode - in May 2023. Stars of the show had dropped hints in recent months that have led fans fo the show to believe that a comeback was on the cards.

Now, Ted Lasso himself and one of the show’s creators Jason Sudeikis has officially confirmed that the show is back in production. In a statement, the star said: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap’, in season four the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Bosses at Apple TV+, which airs the Emmy-winning comedy-drama, also confirmed the news. Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ said: “Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief.

“Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

In the series three finale, viewers watched as US coach Ted moved back to the States to spend more time with his son, giving up his role at AFC Richmond after finishing second in the Premier League behind Manchester City. Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein, is now manager of the team, with Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) still on the coaching team.

Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) has sold 49% of the team to the fans, and seemingly set off on a happily ever after, after bumping into a previous beau at the airport. While growing her PR firm, Keeley also proposes to Rebecca launching a women’s team at the club.

The release date or plot for the new follow-up series is currently unknown.