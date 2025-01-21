Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ted Lasso fans are hoping that a new clue from one of the show’s stars could indicate that the Apple TV+ favourite could be returning for season four soon.

The show became a huge hit for Apple when it premiered in August 2020. It followed American football coach Ted Lasso as he took control of a Premier League team AFC Richmond with limited football knowledge.

It spawned three series and earned a haul of award wins and nominations. While show creators, including star Jason Sudeikis, touted the third series as the show’s finale, fans think that it could be making a comeback soon.

Nick Mohammed, who plays Nathan Shelley in the show, announced on X (formerly Twitter) last week that he was forced to reschedule live show dates for his ‘Show Pony’ tour. In character as his alter ego Mr Swallow, Mohammed filmed a video in which he read out a statement confirming that shows in Guilford, Hull, Leeds, Salford, Cambridge, Ipswich, Nottingham and London were being moved to accommodate filming.

He said: "I'll be honest, it is for some filming that I've not been able to shift. I cannot say what that filming is but it will be announced shortly."

While holding a ‘Believe’ poster, as seen in the show, Mohammed added: "In the meantime, I would really appreciate if people just didn't speculate as to what they think it might be.”

It was confirmed by Deadline in August 2024 that Ted Lasso would be returning for a fourth series, with production to take place in early 2025. If all goes smoothly, the beloved series could return by autumn 2025 or early 2026.

There were also rumours of a spin-off series, possibly featuring Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent at the helm of AFC Richmond after Lasso’s return to the States at the end of series three, or even with a focus on the fictional London club women’s team. However, no spin-off has been confirmed

Fans were distraught when the show came to an end in 2023. The show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence teased last year that a fourth series could be on its way, but with the return depending on Sudeikis’ involvement.