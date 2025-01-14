Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Star studded lineup revealed for new Netflix series hosted by Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the new series Celebrity Bear Hunt hosted by Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls.

The competition show, which is set to launch on the streaming service on February 5, sees twelve unlikely celebrities get dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators – Bear according to Netflix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mail Online reported Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded 'Bear Hunt' – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, face elimination from the show.

Speaking in the new trailer clip Holly Willoughby explains: "This is the ultimate survival challenge, 12 celebrities are in the Costa Rican jungle going head-to-head with the legendary Bear Grylls. Anyone caught by Bear will be in danger of elimination."

Watch the Netflix celebrity bear hunt trailer

Full Celebrity Bear Hunt lineup:

Mel B - Spice girl

Boris Becker - Former tennis star

Shirley Ballas - Strictly Come Dancing judge

Kola Bokinni - Ted Lasso actor

Leomie Anderson - British fashion model and Glow Up presenter

Danny Cipriani - Retired English rugby player

Zuhair Hassan - Big Zuu rapper and singer

Una Healy - The Saturdays singer

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - Furniture designer and TV personality

Stephanie Rose McGovern - Journalist and TV presenter

Lottie Moss - Fashion model and Kate Moss’ sister

Joe Thomas - Inbetweeners actor

Celebrity Bear Hunt is available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday February 4.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now