Holly Willoughby hosts new Netflix Celebrity Bear Hunt: Full lineup revealed, release date and trailer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the new series Celebrity Bear Hunt hosted by Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls.
The competition show, which is set to launch on the streaming service on February 5, sees twelve unlikely celebrities get dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators – Bear according to Netflix.
The Mail Online reported Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded 'Bear Hunt' – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, face elimination from the show.
Speaking in the new trailer clip Holly Willoughby explains: "This is the ultimate survival challenge, 12 celebrities are in the Costa Rican jungle going head-to-head with the legendary Bear Grylls. Anyone caught by Bear will be in danger of elimination."
Watch the Netflix celebrity bear hunt trailer
Full Celebrity Bear Hunt lineup:
- Mel B - Spice girl
- Boris Becker - Former tennis star
- Shirley Ballas - Strictly Come Dancing judge
- Kola Bokinni - Ted Lasso actor
- Leomie Anderson - British fashion model and Glow Up presenter
- Danny Cipriani - Retired English rugby player
- Zuhair Hassan - Big Zuu rapper and singer
- Una Healy - The Saturdays singer
- Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - Furniture designer and TV personality
- Stephanie Rose McGovern - Journalist and TV presenter
- Lottie Moss - Fashion model and Kate Moss’ sister
- Joe Thomas - Inbetweeners actor
Celebrity Bear Hunt is available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday February 4.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.