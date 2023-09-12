Where are NBC's That '70s Show cast now amid Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Danny Masterson controversy?
Controversy surrounds some cast members after Danny Masterson was convicted of rape
Controversy surrounds the cast of a popular 2000s NBC sitcom after some stood in support of one of the show's actors who has now been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women. Danny Masterson - who played Steven Hyde on the show - was handed his hefty sentence on September 8, 2020 for the crimes which took place in the early 2000s when the show was at its most popular.
Both Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were Masterson's co-stars on the show and it has been revealed that they sent letters of support to the judge presiding over his case ahead of his sentence in an attempt to see him handed a more lenient sentence. They vouched for Masterson's "exceptional character" despite his crimes.
The pair - who are married with two children - have released an apology video after the letters came to light and said they sent them 'for the judge to read' and not to question 'the validity of the ruling'.
But the controversy hasn't stopped there. Since then, a 2003 clip of Kutcher talking about an underage Hilary Duff has surfaced by one of Masterson's accusers before being widely shared on social media.
Prosecutors stated in their argument that Masterson used his status as a prominent Scientologist to avoid taking accountability for his crime.
In light of all this, NationalWorld takes a look at what the cast of That 70s Show have been up to since the show ended in 2006.
Ashton Kutcher
After leaving the show in 2005 (and returning for the finale), Kutcher went on to star in a number of romcoms including 'What Happens in Vegas' and 'No Strings Attached'.
His popularity steadily increased thanks to hosting MTV's Punk'd, and becoming the first person with a million Twitter followers in 2009.
In more recent years, he has landed more serious film roles like playing Steve Jobs in 2013's Jobs, and starring as Quinten Sellers in B.J. Novak's Vengeance in 2022.
Kutcher is also known to have been an early investor in Uber, Airbnb, and Spotify.
Mila Kunis
Kunis married Ashton Kutcher in 2015 before becoming a mother of two, but before that, she played Jackie Burkhart in That '70s Show.
Since then it has also come to light that she lied about her age on the show to land the role given she was only 14 at the time.
Soon after the show, she took on the role of Meg Griffin in Family Guy which she has voiced ever since.
Other notable roles she has been in include 'Ted', 'Ted 2', 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall', and 'Black Swan'.
Laura Prepon
Laura Prepon is perhaps better known for her more mature look as Alex Vause in Orange is the New Black, but it all started for her as Donna Pinciotti in That '70s Show.
Her other roles include short-lived series like 'October Road', 'Are You There', and 'Chelsea?'
She also embarked on a career as a director which included directing three episodes of Orange is the New Black.
Danny Masterson
After playing Steven Hyde in the show, Masterson's most popular role came once again with Ashton Kutcher in Netflix's The Ranch.
More recently, numerous women have brought sexual assault charges against him. Masterson was arrested in June 2020 and charged with three counts of rape. His criminal trial was declared a mistrial last year, but in a 2023 retrial, he was found guilty of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.
He was the only cast member to not appear on the spin-off That '90s Show.
Topher Grace
Grace played Eric Forman on the show, and slowly became the star of the gang.
At the same time, he also starred in 'In Good Company', 'Win a Date with Ted Hamilton, and played the role of Venom in 2007's 'Spider-Man 3'. He also had a small role in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.
Wilmer Valderrama
Similarly to Mila Kunis, Valderrama has a long-running voiceover credit to his name on Disney Junior's Handy Manny from 2006 to 2012.
The producer and TV personality has also been in Grey's Anatomy, Raising Hope, and The Ranch.
He also has a list of famous exes including Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, and Mandy Moore.
Debra Jo Rupp
This actress played Kitty Forman on That '70s Show and also appeared in The Office and as the lover of Phoebe's brother in Friends.
She also may be remembered for her role in Disney+'s WandaVision.