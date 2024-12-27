Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you paid attention this year? The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year is back on Channel 4 for a funny, trivial look at 2024.

The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year is back, ready to test the knowledge of celebrity contestants and viewers on the most notable topical moments of 2024. The annual show, hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr, has become a mainstay of Channel 4’s festive offering over the past few years.

Here’s what you can expect from this year’s show. (And remember, no Googling!)

Who is on Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2024?

This year the festive teams will be made up of a some returning quizzers and new faces. Those taking part are:

Richard Ayoade

Rob Beckett

Katherine Ryan

Maisie Adam

Judi Love

Chris McCausland

The cast of The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2024 | Channel 4

What are the questions for The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2024?

Channel 4 has kept the questions under wraps, but that doesn’t stop viewers swotting up on some of the biggest moments of the year. 2024 saw a general election, England pipped at the last moment during the Euro Championships, the Paris Olympics, Taylor Swift’s huge Eras tour arriving in the UK.

Huge TV moments also saw The Traitors thrilling audiences, and the return of 90s challenge show Gladiators. We might be able to expect questions about these topics as the celebrity duo compete to be crowned the quiz winners.

When is The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2024 on TV?

The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2024 will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday, December 27. You will also be able to watch The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2024 live on the Channel 4 streaming service, with the new episode available for catch-up shortly after it premieres.

You can catch-up on Big Fat Quiz Of The Year episodes dating back to 2020 on the Channel 4 streaming service. Other editions, including The Big Fat Quiz Of Telly and The Big Fat Quiz Of Sport are also available on demand.