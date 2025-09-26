The glitziest couch on television is back tonight, as The Graham Norton Show makes its return to screens.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Norton was last on our screens in March and he returns with another group of A-list stars joining the BBC’s beloved Friday night chat show.

Here’s everything you need to know as the show returns to screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Graham Norton Show returns for its 33rs series on Friday, September 26. | BBC/So Television/The Graham Norton Show/xChristopher Baines

Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Tonight, Graham will welcome a bevy of A-list stars to the famous red couch as the show’s 33rd series kicks off in style. The guests joining Graham are:

Dwayne Johnson

Emily Blunt

Matthew McConaughey

James Norton

RAYE

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt take time out of their busy press tour for The Smashing Machine to relax on Graham’s sofa. The pair star in the new Oscar-buzzy biopic about MMA fighter Mark Kerr, which will be released on October 3.

Matthew McConaughey returns to the show to promote his new Apple TV+ drama film The Lost Bus, which he stars in alongside Ugly Betty and Barbie star America Ferrera. The film follows the true story of bus driver Kevin McKay (McConaughey) as he attempts to navigate a bus full of school children and their teacher through the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

British actor James Norton is celebrating the release of his new Netflix series House of Guinness, which comes from Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders. The series, which follows the family behind one of the biggest brewing brands in the world, has already been receiving rave reviews from critics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brit Award-winning Singer-songwriter RAYE also joins the couch for a chat about her new single and upcoming second album. She will also take to the stage to perform ‘Where Is My Husband!’, which she premiered at Glastonbury festival earlier this year.

What time is The Graham Norton Show on at tonight?

The Graham Norton Show returns to its regular Friday night slot with the 33rd series.

The Graham Norton Show will air at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You can watch on catch-up after it is broadcast on BBC One.