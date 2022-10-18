It will be another first for the bakers during week six as spooky season comes to the white tent early

The 2022 series of the Great British Bake Off is well underway on Channel 4 , and this week, which is week six, the amateur bakers will be facing another Bake Off first - Halloween Week.

The bakers have already had another brand new week to contend with this series, Mexican week which was the fourth week of the contest, and now spooky season has come early.

As always, the bakers will have to tackle three challenges; the signature, the technical and the showstopper, and each of their bakes will be judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. They’ll also be supported along the way by hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

So, just what are the challenges that the bakers will face during Halloween Week and how can you watch?

Here’s what you need to know.

The Great British Bake Off hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas during Halloween Week.

What is Halloween Week?

As this is the first ever Halloween week, viewers won’t know exactly what to expect until the show is broadcast, however, we can be sure they’ll be some wonderful bakes which all have a spooky theme, autumnal flavours, and Halloween fancy dress.

Viewers will see baker Janusz dressed as Noel Fielding, or Not Fielding as he calls himself, complete with eyeliner and ankle boots, while fellow contestant Sandro dresses up with a pair of black angel wings.

What are the week six challenges?

Signature

For the signature challenge, the bakers will be asked to produce an apple cake. This is a traditional treat that many of us enjoy on and around 31 October and the months of autumn.

Technical

For the technical challenge, the bakers will be asked to produce eight s’mores - and as always they’ll need to be identical and full of flavour, as well as looking aesthetically pleasing, but the bakers will only have a basic recipe to follow.

A s’more is a campfire treat which is mainly popular in the United States and Canada. It consists of one or more toasted marshmallows and a layer of chocolate sandwiched between two pieces of graham cracker, which is a sweet cracker normally flavoured with honey or cinnamon.

Showstopper

For the showstopper, the bakers will create a Halloween piñata perfect for any spooky celebration.

A piñata is a hanging lantern that is filled with sweet treats, and as this is Bake Off we can expect that the actual piñata will be edible - and that the creations the bakers make will be incredible to look at too.

Judge Paul Hollywood tells the bakers that “it should be robust enough to hang but fragile enough to crack like a piñata.”

How can I watch the Great British Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off, affectionately known as Bake Off to fans, will be shown on Channel 4. A new episode will air each Tuesday at 8pm. If you miss an episode, or want to re-watch an episode, you can watch via Channel 4 catch up service, All4 .