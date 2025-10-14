Only six bakers remain in The Great British Bake Off tent - here’s what they face this week on the Channel 4 show.

The competition is starting to heat up, with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood putting the remaining bakers through their paces.

Last week, Jasmine secured her third Star Baker award, putting her out in front of the competition. However, as we know, all it takes is one slip up in the famous tent to separate the bakers, so there is all to contend for.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Great British Bake Off.

What is the theme on this week of The Great British Bake Off?

This week, the remaining bakers will be challenged in Meringue Week. They will face three tough challenge in a bid to secure their place in the competition.

What are the challenges this week on The Great British Bake Off this week?

Fior the Signature challenge, the bakers will be instructed to create a tray of mini meringue tarts. The technical will see the cohort tested on their meringue ability with tricky souffles. The Showstopper challenge will challenge the bakers to create a meringue ice cream cake to impress Prue and Paul.

When is The Great British Bake Off on television?

The Great British bake Off will air at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday, October 14. The episode will be available to watch on catch up shortly after it broadcasts live.

For US-based viewers, the latest episode of The Great British Baking Show will be added to Netflix on Friday, October 17 from 3 am ET/12 am PT.

Who has left The Great British Bake Off so far?

Six bakers have left the Bake Off tent so far:

Week 1 (Cake Week) - Hassan

Week 2 (Biscuit Week) - Leighton

Week 3 (Bread Week) - Pui Man

Week 4 (Back To School Week) - Jessika

Week 5 (Chocolate Week) - Nadia

Week 6 (Pastry Week) - Nataliia

While some bakers have fallen in the tent, other have excelled. As previously mentioned, Jasmine has impressed the judges one three of the weeks, picking up the highets number of Star Baker awards so far. Here are the StarBaker awards so far this series:

Week 1 (Cake Week) - Nataliia

Week 2 (Biscuit Week) - Tom

Week 3 - (Bread Week) - Jasmine

Week 4 (Back To School Week) - Jasmine

Week 5 (Chocolate Week) - Aaron

Week 6 (Pastry Week) - Jasmine