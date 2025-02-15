The final of The Masked Singer hits screen this weekend with three stars remaining in the competition.

The hit ITV hidden singing show tops off its sixth series this Saturday night (February 15), and is looking to crown its new champion. Stars such as Example, Natalie Cassidy and Grayson Perry have been among the celebrities unmasked so far.

Dressed Crab is one of the characters remaining in the competition. There have been plenty of clues and theories for the suave crustacean - here’s everything we know so far.

What have been the clues so far to Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer?

The clues given to the audience to identify Dressed Crabs have included:

“Hola, mis amigos”

“Houston, I hope we don’t have a problem”

“I must compose myself...”

Dressed Crab referred to a “ray of light at the end of the tunnel”

A doorbell backstage that had a sign which reads “Don’t ring after 9pm”

£Dressed Crab couture suits every taste - Scousers, Brummies, Londoners...”

Dressed Crab says they have “collaborated with mussels, clams and even a festive winkle”

Posters that read “you’ve got this” and “you’re a winner”

A clothing bag with a name tag that reads ‘Idris’

“I can’t farm out my performance, I have to show I’m worthy of my place in this competition”

Dressed crab said some of the guesses have been “left-field”

A theatre ticket to The King And I

A holly wreath

“Time to get in formation asd it would be a real kicker to go out now”

An amazon prime parcel contained a ring-light

Being the “most fashionable crustation” and “no contest when it comes to style”

Reference to Coco “Chenille”, Stella “McCodney” and Calvin “Brown”

Burnt clothes were seen in the VT

Previous references to American football

References to ‘jubilee’

A drawing of a boot design with 17” in height and 14” in width

Dressed Crab said their success was “pre-ordained”, they work with “a little faith” and they don’t want to “lord” it over people

They have “technically been unmasked before”

A taxi receipt is seen in the VT with the amount of £6.61

Dressed Crab’s riddle earlier in the series was: "I don't want to be beaten, there's too much at stake, I've a taste for the high life, my rivals should quake".

For their clue song, Dressed Crab performed Are You Gonna Go My Way by Lenny Kravitz. The panel also deduced during that their ‘clue-nections’ word was ‘platinum’.

Who have the judges guessed for Dressed Crab in The Masked Singer?

After performing Suddenly by Billy Ocean on the most recent episode, Davina said that she thought that American actor Billy Porter was behind the mask. Maya went for another port - this time Jazz legend Gregory Porter.

Richard E Grant, who was sitting in for Mo Gilligan, thought it might be CHIC musician Nile Rogers, but was eventually swayed by Davina’s guess of Billy Porter. Jonathan went for an out-of-the-box guess of Rob Beckett.

Who do fans think Dressed Crab is on The Masked Singer?

Viewers are on Maya’s side, with the majority agreeing that the fantastic performances by Dressed Crab have been the work of Gregory Porter. Other names mentioned in fan theories include Seal, Rag N’ Bone Man, Terry Crews and Billy Ocean.

The Masked Singer live final airs at 7pm on Saturday, February 15 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.