The Masked Singer UK: Who is Pufferfish? Newest clues and fan theories as final of ITV hit show approaches
The hit ITV show will draw to a close on Saturday evening (February 15). Celebrities such as Grayson perry, Macy Gray, Example and Natalie Cassidy have been among the stars unmasked so far this series.
Three characters remain in the final, with fans eager to find out who is behind the mask. Pufferfish is one of the stars hoping to win the show - but have you guessed who they are yet? Here’s are all the clues and fan theories to get you on the right track.
What have been the clues so far to Pufferfish on The Masked Singer?
Pufferfish has continued to impress with their pipes on the Masked Singer and the clues so far have included:
- “Got to remember to not stop believing in myself”
- Pufferfish was seen standing in front of boxes of “selfie flake”
- The words “windy” and “city” were written on two shields
- A turtle was seen in a bathtub in Pufferfish’s VT package
- Pufferfish said they like to “jam with crows in the garden”
- A table with four empty chairs were seen in the VT
- ‘Mirror, will my dreams come true?
- References to “miracles” and “angelfish looking over me”
- Getting “snappered so often”, while standing on a catwalk
- A red suitcase with a French flag
- A small plush mouse toy
- Being a “born performer”
- A framed photograph of Helen Worth, who played Gail Platt in Coronation Street
- “Things are only going to get stranger”
- “Never sleep on this fish”
- Pufferfish is seen turning on a lamp in their VT
- References to fashion and being in front of the camera
- Pufferfish was writing into a five year diary with a pink pom-pom pen
- “A coat always comes in handy”
- Photographer seen wearing devil horns
- A summons to jury duty is seen in the VT
For their clue song, Pufferfish sang Lose Control by Teddy Swims. Pufferfish also offered up a riddle earlier this season, saying: "Being puffed up all day can feel so excessive, sometimes being small is just as impressive".
The panel guessed during the ‘clue-nections’ game in episode six that Pufferfish’s clue word was ‘Oscar’.
What have the panel guessed for Pufferfish in The Masked Singer?
Following their performance of ‘What Was I made For?’ by Billie Eilish, Maya said she believed Nicole Scherzinger was behind the Pufferfish mask. Jonathan thought that it could be Glee star Lea Michele after picking up on a clue about ‘Don’t Stop Believing’.
Richard E Grant, who was sitting in for regular panel member Mo Gilligan, though that the ‘windy’ and ‘city’ clues pointed towards a Chicago link, with Renee Zellweger playing the lead role in the 2022 film. Davina picked up on clues that pointed toward Les Miserables as well as Disney, thinking it might be West End start Samantha Barks who appeared in the 2012 Les Miserables film and also as Princess Elsa in Frozen on the West End.
Who do fans think Pufferfish is?
The majority of fans agree with Davina that Samantha Barks is the famous face behind Pufferfish. Other names mentioned include Idina Menzel, Haley Williams, Pixie Lott and ex-Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.
The Masked Singer live final airs at 7pm on Saturday, February 15 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.
