Wolf is in the final of The Masked Singer UK. | ITV

The final of The Masked Singer is imminent, but before we unmask the last few celebrities there is still time to get your guesses in...

Series six of the hit ITV show draws to a close on Saturday night (February 15), with three contestants remaining in the competition. Wolf is just one of those unidentified celebrities who have lasted the course, but have you picked up on any of the clues they’ve been dropping so far?

Fear not if you haven’t picked up on everything Wolf has hinted towards so far - here’s everything we know so far about Wolf.

What have been the clues to Wolf on The Masked Singer so far?

The clues so far for Wolf have included:

“Week after week, I’m still standing”

“I’m no angel - I might be a wild thing but you know what you get with a wolf like me!”

Wolf was seen standing on stepladders

Wolf said he was “definitely not a Londoner” but has “shown I can lead the East End to victory”

“Prepared for a battle that is out of this world”

A framed close-up photograph of someone’s eyes (which Maya believed to be Angel actor David Boreanaz)

“time for a change in gear”

An egg mayonnaise sandwich

A book which listed chapters of The Three Little Pigs which said: 1 - The Three Little Pigs, 2 - The Big Bad Wolf, 3 - The House Of Straw, 4 - The House of Bricks.

“An encounter with you know who opened up a new world for yours truly”

Wolf said some of the panel’s guesses “gave me the willies” and said “nobody puts this Wolf in the corner”

Colourful umbrellas were seen in a VT

Being ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ and searching through bags of wool

Multiple mentions of and references to fairytales

“Lone wolf or running with the pack, this wolf has done it all”

Joined forces with others including someone who “has a very particular set of skills, skills they have acquired over a long career”

Wolf is seen reading a ‘bedtime stories’ book with a picture of a person sleeping on the front

Wolf sang The Candy Man by Sammy Davis Jr as their clue song. They also offered up a riddle which was: "As a wolf, I've held dominion over everything I see, wild woods, creek or cave, that's my territory."

In episode six, the panel deduced that Wolf’s ‘clue-nections’ word was ‘stage’.

Who have the panel guessed for Wolf on The Masked Singer?

In the most recent episode, Maya Jama said that she thought it could Lee Ryan from Blue, picking up on EastEnders ands Elton John clues. Davina McCall though that Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr could be behind the mask.

Jonathan picked up on a mention of “biting the dust” during Wolf’s VT package, leading him to believe that Adam Lambert, who replaced Freddie Mercury in Queen was behind the mask. Actor Richard E Grant was sitting in for MO Gilligan on the panel, and guessed both Shane Richie and Billy Idol.

Who do fans think is Wolf on The Masked Singer?

Fans appear to be split on whether Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow or Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon. Other names being banded about on social media include Johnny Depp, Jason Donovan and Martin Fry.

The Masked Singer live finale airs at 7pm on Saturday, February 15 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.