Clara Amfo and Angellica Bell will host The One Show and will be joined by celebrity guests.

Friday’s episode will see the BBC presenters joined by X-Factor singer Ella Henderson and father and daughter duo Danny and Dani Dyer. Clara Amfo and Angellica Bell will be chatting to the guests on tonight’s instrument of the show.

Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani Dyer will be chatting about their podcast ‘Live and Let Dyers.’ The new podcast features the much-loved father-daughter duo Danny and Dani Dyer will sit down to chat, laugh, and share shocking and often ridiculous revelations about each other, giving listeners an honest and unfiltered window into their unique relationship.

In the first episode Danny tells the story about the moment West ham footballer Jarrod Bowen asked for his daughter Dani's hand in marriage. The actor is a life-long West Ham United fan and said he was nervous the first time he met the footballer.

Daughter Danni Dyer and Jarrod started dating in 2021. The couple welcomed twins in May 2023 and got engaged in July 2024. Dani already shares a son Santiago with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Sammy Kimmence was given a three and a half year sentence after he pleaded guilty to crimes in fraud against the elderly. He was released from prison in December 2022.

