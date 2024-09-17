The Only Way is Essex star Junaid Ahmed. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

The Only Way is Essex viewers will see the “most explosive series finale ever’ after bosses were forced to “take emergency measures” during filming.

Viewers of the long-running ITVBe show will know that drama recently come to a head when Junaid Ahmed recently announced he was in a secret relationship.

29-year-old Ahmed stood by his decision to start up a romance with his best friend Harry Derbidge's ex-boyfriend. He insisted that his Joe Blackman, his new partner and Derbidge’s former flame, "one hundred percent" felt the same way as him.

Now, a show source has said that the situation between the trio has deteriorated even further. Apparently, it got so bad that show bosses were forced to take unprecedented steps as they filmed the final scenes.

An insider told The Sun Online: "Let's just say things really kick off after the Harry, Joe and Junaid love triangle. I don't think anyone was expecting it to end the way it ends. It was pretty shocking and the fallout was so bad that the show had to do something that has never ever happened before."

Derbidge who is the cousin of fellow TOWIE star Amy Childs, was dumped by his fiancée in emotional scenes which aired on the ITV reality show last month. The pair had been dating for a year, but Blackman ended their relationship just after their anniversary.

Ahmed then started a new relationship with Blackman, and stopped speaking to his castmates after revealing his secret relationship. In a move of solidarity, Childs also unfollowed him on Instagram along with several of their co-stars.

However, Ahmed broke his silence on the situation while speaking to The Sun at the Kids Like Us red carpet in London's Leicester Square. The reality TV personality said: "I'm at the centre of the biggest love triangle TOWIE has probably ever had in years.

"But do you know what, I went with my heart and I had to be honest and open. Harry was my friend, Harry was with Joe, and I was honest and open about my feelings for Joe. It was one of those things I had to go with my heart, we were in Cyprus."

When asked if he had feelings for Blackman prior to going to Cyprus, the star replied: "No, it was definitely in Cyprus. But it was quite difficult because Harry and Joe were on the rocks. I was with Joe every day, I was supporting him, spending a lot of time with him.

"And as we were spending more time together, I actually started developing feelings for him. I wasn't the first person, and I'm not the last person, like I genuinely started having feelings for him and I was honest and open about it."