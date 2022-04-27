Mike Meyers plays a dedicated journalist, an obsessive conspiracy theorist, and the leader of an ancient secret society in new Netflix series The Pentaverate

Mike Meyers is returning to television with his new Netflix comedy The Pentaverate, a six-part series about a secret Illuminati-esque cabal that run the world from the shadows.

The series, which sees Meyers play a number of different characters, will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 5 May.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Pentaverate.

What is The Pentaverate about?

Netflix’s official synopsis for The Pentaverate explains that “since the Black Plague in 1347, five men have been working to influence world events for the greater good.”

“One unlikely Canadian journalist,” it continues, “finds himself in the middle of a mission to expose the truth and, in the process, save the world.”

Who stars in The Pentaverate?

Mike Meyers stars as a number of different characters: Canadian journalist Ken Scarborough; conspiracy theorist Anthony Lansdowne; far-right radio host Rex Smith; Lord Lordington, leader of The Pentaverate; Shane Salanitri, a former media mogul; ex-Russian Oligarch Mishu Ivanov; Shep Gordon, a former rock ‘n’ roll manager, and Jason Eccleston, inventor of The Pentaverate supercomputer.

You might recognise Meyers from film roles such as Wayne’s World and the Austin Powers trilogy, or of course as the voice of Shrek. The Pentaverate is Meyers’ first television appearance since The Gong Show, a talent competition he hosted uncredited in character as “British comedian” Tommy Maitland.

Ken Jeong (Community), Debi Mazar (Younger), Keegan Michael-Key (Key and Peele) and Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) all appear in the series as well. Jeremy Irons (Watchmen, The Lion King) lends his voice to the narrator, while Lydia West (It’s A Sin, Dracula) plays Ken Scarborough’s assistant Reilly Clayton.

Who writes and directs The Pentaverate?

Meyers has written all six episodes of The Pentaverate, alongside Roger Drew (The Thick of It, Veep) and Ed Dyson (Deutschland 89, Man Stroke Woman).

The series is directed by Tim Kirkby, who’s previously directed episodes of You, Me, and the Apocalypse, Veep, and Grace and Frankie. Kirkby also directed the first episode of Fleabag.

Is there a trailer for The Pentaverate?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

How and where can I watch The Pentaverate?

All six episodes of The Pentaverate will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 5 May.

(That’s the fifth day of the fifth month… Pentaverate confirmed?)

What does it have to do with So I Married An Axe Murderer?

You might’ve noticed people (or at least Wikipedia) describe The Pentaverate as a spinoff of Meyers’ 1993 romcom So I Married an Axe Murderer.

It’s only very loosely related, though: in So I Married an Axe Murderer, Meyers’ character is a fan of the satirical tabloid paper Weekly World News, and spends a lot of time discussing their conspiracy theories about The Pentaverate. Weekly World News was a real paper, which published a number of knowingly outlandish stories for comic effect, but The Pentaverate was something created by Meyers’ for the film.

So, it’s a spinoff in the sense that this is an idea that was referenced in the earlier film, but it’s really only the lightest of tie-ins.

Why should I watch The Pentaverate?