Sky have finally confirmed when UK viewers will be able to watch the new season of Nathan Fielder’s series The Rehearsal - and it’s sooner than you think.

The second season of comedy docu-series, starring Canadian actor and comedian Nathan Fielder, is set to be shown on UK television later this month. UK-based fans have been waiting patiently for news of when they would be able to watch this meta-series, which follows Fielder as he helps ordinary people with difficult situations by organising rehearsals to help them practice for every eventuality.

Following the release of the first series in summer 2022, the second series will premiere on Sky Comedy and NOW TV at 10pm on Monday, May 26. The premiere will kick off with a double-bill, with the second episode in the series following at 10.50pm on the same night.

In season two of The Rehearsal, Fielder, once again playing a fictionalised version of himself, goes on a crusade to investigate aviation safety and training. Although, undoubtedly the show will inevitably go off in tangents that audiences will never see coming.

The show recently hit the headlines after a woman who applied to be a part of a singing competition Fielder had set up as part of the HBO show revealed she spent $1,000 to travel to take part in the ‘Wings of Voice’ competition, which she didn’t know was fake.

Singer Lana Love told Variety that she and fellow contestants penned a letter to bosses which read: “We understand that this is a staged, fake reality TV show, and we’re aware that Nathan Fielder is the director. We didn’t sign up to be the punchline of a joke. … Had I known the true nature of this project, I wouldn’t have participated.”

She added: “I signed up to be a singer, not a lab rat.” HBO and Nathan Fielder have not yet commented on Ms Love’s claims.