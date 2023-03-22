Jay Blades leads his team of restoration experts on season 12 of BBC show The Repair Shop, with new heirlooms brought into the workshop each week

The Repair Shop host and upholsterer Jay Blades for the newest series of the popular BBC show. He will be joined by experts including metal worker Dominic Chinea, clock restorer Steve Fletcher, and leather worker Suzie Fletcher.

Also putting their skills to good use in the Hampshire workshop are carpenter Will Kirk, toy restorers Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell, ceramics conservator Kirsten Ramsay, and painting conservator Lucia Scalisi.

Each week, the Repair Shop team will take on new challenges as owners bring in items of highly personal value that are in need of major restoration work. This is what you can expect from the first episode of the new series:

What are the repairs featured on The Repair Shop episode 1?

The season 12 premiere will feature restorations of four heirlooms, each with their own uniquely interesting history. The first item to receive the Repair Shop treatment is a 19th century painting of the Madonna and Child, brought to the workshop by Maria.

The painting first hung in a Ukrainian church, where Maria’s family came from - the artwork was folded up and hidden away by Maria’s grandmother before she was deported to a forced labour camp in Germany during the Second World War.

Due to the painting's age, and through the best efforts of Maria’s family to keep it safe, it sustained damage, with cracks appearing on the surface of the painting. Paintings conservator Lucia Scalisi will do her best to restore the work to its former glory, and Maria plans to return it one day return it to the Church in Ukraine where it belongs.

The next object through the workshop doors is an 18-foot two-person kayak, built in the 1960s. The kayak was built by the father of current owner Stephen. Both Stephen and his brother have fond memories attached to the kayak from their childhood, but years of wear and tear and outside storage have taken their toll.

The kayak’s hull has suffered blistering and original wooden decking has rotted extensively, meaning that the vessel can no longer be taken out on the water. Jay Blades will need to put his upholstery skills to the test so save the kayak that holds so many happy memories for its owner.

There are 14 episodes in The Repair Shop season 12

Peter, the son of Ray McFall, the original owner of the iconic Liverpool music venue, the Cavern Club, has an incredible piece of music history in need of some TLC. Peter has brought in a 1963 wall calendar which hung in the Cavern Club and was used to record bookings.

Among other big names on the calendar are The Rolling Stones and - of course - The Beatles. Paper restorer Angelina Bakalarou is tasked with working her magic on the faded document.

Last up is an office swivel chair brought into the workshop by owner Joelle and her children. The chair originally belonged to Joelle’s father Herall and he would spin his grandchildren around in it. The chair has since become badly damaged and upholsterer Sonnaz Nooranvary will do her best to restore it for the family.

