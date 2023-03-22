Furniture restorer Jay Blades will return to present season 10 of The Repair Shop

Restoration programme The Repair Shop follows Jay Blades and his team of experts as they are tasked with fixing up family heirlooms brought into the iconic workshop. The experts use their well-honed skills to bring much-loved pieces of family history back to life and rejects Britain’s throwaway culture.

Last year, the workshop was graced by the presence of King Charles III, at the time the Prince of Wales, as he brought an antique ceramic and an 18th century clock which were brilliantly restored.

Expert upholsterer Jay Blades has presented The Repair Shop since the first season in 2017 and he returns for season 12 this week.

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The Repair Shop is filmed at the Court Barn of the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex. The open air museum is located in the Lavant Valley and has been open since the 1970s.

The Repair Shop season 12

It features 50 historic buildings dating from 950AD to the 19th century. The Court barn dates from the 17th or 18th century and was originally built in Hampshire. It was dismantled in 1976 and moved to the museum four years later.

The Repair Shop has been filmed at the Court barn since the first series. Fans of the show can visit the Court barn, although it is closed while filming takes place.

Who is in the cast of The Repair Shop?

Jay Blades will return as presenter of the series, bringing in a team of experts to help rejuvenate historic items. Blades was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the Queen’s 2021 birthday honours. A three part documentary about Blades’ life, No Place Like Home, is airing now on Channel 5.

Steve Fletcher is the show’s horologist (watchmaker), and he will be tested in the first episode of the new series as a three metre long wooden clock is brought to the barn. Dominic Chinea is a restoration expert and metal worker who is part of The Repair Shop’s core team. He will be put to the test in episode one restoring an Austin J40 toy pedal car.

Steve Fletcher and Jay Blades

Kirsten Ramsay is a ceramic specialist and will be put to the test restoring a damaged china dog that was made in the 1940s. Mark Stuckey is a radio expert who runs a classic radio shop in Cromer, Norfolk. In this series he will be tasked with fixing a more than 50 year old radio that has not worked for years.

Jayesh Vaghela is the shop’s master hatter and first appeared in the show in season seven, and his first task for the show was to restore a Second World War prisoner of war cap. Other members of the Repair Shop team to feature in season ten include book expert Chris Shaw, organ restorer David Burville,embroiderer Sara Dennis and upholstery expert Sonnaz Nooranvary.

When is The Repair Shop season 12 release date?

